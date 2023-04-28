Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
LOCAL NEWS

‘Hope is on the way’: Mike Pence tells Utahns an ‘American comeback’ is on the horizon

Apr 28, 2023, 3:18 PM

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks in Salt Lake City...

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a luncheon hosted by the Utah Valley University Gary R. Herbert Institute for Public Policy in Salt Lake City on Friday. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY


KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Former Vice President Mike Pence told several Utah lawmakers and business leaders he believes the Biden administration has “weakened America at home and abroad,” but hinted that change is coming.

He repeatedly took aim at President Joe Biden during a luncheon in the Zions Bank Head Office in Salt Lake City Friday afternoon, blaming the president for crime, illegal immigration, energy prices and the chaotic removal of troops from Afghanistan.

“I’m here to tell you, hope is on the way,” he said. “I truly believe we are 18 months away from a great American comeback, and it will start right here.”

Pence, Donald Trump’s two-time running mate and vice president, has long been rumored as a potential challenger to his former boss in the 2024 Republican presidential primary. Although Pence has yet to announce a formal campaign, he is reportedly planning to launch a political action committee to back his candidacy, according to Politico.

Projecting a difference in tone and style to the former president, Pence called for a return to civility and respect in political discourse in the country.

“I believe there’s a hunger in this country to restore civility to the public debate,” he said. “Our politics is more divided today than any time in my lifetime, (but) I’m not convinced the American people are as divided.”

The closed-door roundtable was hosted by the Utah Valley University Gary R. Herbert Institute for Public Policy. Former Utah Gov. Gary Herbert and philanthropist Scott Keller, whose name adorns the Scott C. Keller business building at UVU, joined Pence for a luncheon that was open to the media.

Pence is the second potential 2024 candidate to visit Utah in as many weeks, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis addressed delegates at Utah’s Republican Party convention Saturday at UVU.

Pence’s visit to Utah comes a day after he testified before a grand jury in Washington, D.C., that is investigating Trump’s role in efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Trump supporters had pressured Pence during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection to reject electoral votes cast for then-President-elect Joe Biden, though legal experts — and Pence himself — have said the vice president doesn’t have that power.

Since then, Pence has had a complicated relationship with the former president and his supporters, and has emerged as a potential challenger to Trump. Last month, Pence said Trump’s “reckless words endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol that day, and I know that history will hold Donald Trump accountable.”

This story will be updated.

 

