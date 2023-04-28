Real Salt Lake Trades Meram For Allocation Money Instead Of Shinyashiki

SALT LAKE CITY – A recent trade that sent Justin Meram to Charlotte for Andre Shinyashiki has been updated to send General Allocation Money to Real Salt Lake instead of the Brazilian forward.

The trade sends $100,000 to RSL in 2023 and 2024. If certain conditional milestones are met by Meram in Charlotte, RSL will receive another $150,000 in GAM in 2024.

Thank you for all you’ve done for the Cub over the years, @JustinMeram. You’ll always be a part of the #RSL family. Best of luck in Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/tydbVmeyr5 — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) April 28, 2023

Meram spent four seasons with Real Salt Lake.

In 91 appearances, he recorded eight goals and 16 assists.

Meram joins a Charlotte team that sits in the Eastern Conference’s 11-seed with a 2-4-3 record.

We’ve verified the following statement made on @Topbin90 with sources from the league – Shinyashiki appears to be under investigation by MLS. Which may have directly affected the trade. Original article: https://t.co/nClCQrFoXQ@kslsports | #RSL pic.twitter.com/VmgaBk77p0 — RSL Show on KSL (@rslshow) April 28, 2023

