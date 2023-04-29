Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
How you can help domestic abuse survivors get back on their feet

Apr 28, 2023

YCC Family Crisis Center...

The YCC Family Crisis Center needs your donation so it can continue to help abuse survivors. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

SALT LAKE CITY —Mother’s Day is coming up and it can be a tough time for women who aren’t surrounded by loved ones, or those who have found themselves in a tough spot in their life.

Survivors of domestic violence may be spending the day alone.

Local organizations are trying to do everything they can to make sure that this year.. they have the necessities they need, to get back on their feet.

“My spouse came home from a three-day gambling binge and wanted more money to go back to gamble and stuck a gun in my mouth,” one of those survivors who wished to remain anonymous told KSL. “I was like, if I don’t get out of here, I’m gonna die.”

On average, nearly 20 people per minute nationwide are physically abused by their partners.

“I went into the bedroom and I took everything that I could fit into one suitcase,” the mother said.

With $850 in her pocket, she booked the cheapest one-way ticket she could find. The destination was Salt Lake City.

“You don’t really realize how domestic violence impacts you until it impacts you,” she said.

After one week in Utah, she found herself at YCC Family Crisis Center desperate for a fresh start. It was there that she got a glimmer of hope for her future.

“They assisted me with getting my marriage certificate and things of that nature so I could officially become a Utah resident. But the biggest thing that they probably helped me with was housing.”

While YCC helps hundreds of mothers and families cope and recover from domestic violence, it needs support from the community to continue to help.

A female-owned moving company in Ogden is doing just that.

“This is a pillar of who we are. These are the people we hire people who want to give back,” one of the employees at Two Men and a Truck said.

For the 17th year, Two Men and a Truck is delivering free boxes to businesses that want to fill them with donations for YCC.

“It’s extremely heartwarming. You know, just to see the involvement with a community and how passionate they are,” the employee said.

“The donations that go into places like that to be able to help women like me are Life-changing,” the abuse victims said.

She now has a full-time job, Utah residency, and a roof over her head. She hopes that maybe her story can encourage others to get help.

“There’s a shame of a stigma that comes with that – that people don’t want to share. You know, they just cover it up. So for anybody else that’s in that situation, you have to decide ‘Is my life worth this? Is my children’s lives worth this,'” she said. “I just pray that they make the right one.”

Click here for more information on how you can get help or give help.

If you or someone you know is going through abuse, help is available.

  • Utah Domestic Violence Coalition operates a confidential statewide, 24-hour domestic abuse hotline at 1-800-897-LINK (5465).
  • Resources are also available online at the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition website.

 

How you can help domestic abuse survivors get back on their feet