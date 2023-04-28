Two Utah Valley Men’s Basketball Starters Announce Entrance Into Transfer Portal

OREM, Utah – Utah Valley Wolverines men’s basketball starters Trey Woodbury and Aziz Bandaogo announced their entrance into the NCAA transfer portal on Friday.

The Wolverines finished last season as the first seed in the Western Athletic Conference with a record of 28-9.

Trey Woodbury was the only Wolverine to average 30 minutes per game and one of four to average double-digit points.

In 37 games played, Woodbury recorded 13.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per contest.

Woodbury turned up his play when it counted the most. In Utah Valley’s 6 postseason games, Woodbury averaged 19.6 points on 56% from the field and 50% from three.

Utah Valley G Trey Woodbury has entered the transfer portal. Grad transfer. https://t.co/N5l00ixzca — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) April 28, 2023

Aziz Bandaogo is coming off a breakout season at Utah Valley. He was the only Wolverine to average a double-double.

In 37 games, Bandaogo averaged 11.5 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 2.9 blocks.

NEWS: Utah Valley’s Aziz Bandaogo will transfer, he told ESPN, immediately becoming one of the best available players in the portal. “The reason I am entering is just not for my basketball career but more importantly for my mental health.” STORY: https://t.co/Ityzz8bvTh pic.twitter.com/yzto5RXozL — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 28, 2023

Utah Valley is looking to find a similar level of success next season despite major changes to the roster and coaching staff.

Following the departure of head coach Mark Madsen, UVU hired former Wolverine Todd Phillips.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.

