Dalton Kincaid Gives Buffalo Bills Another Weapon For Josh Allen

SALT LAKE CITY – The Buffalo Bills provided their franchise quarterback, Josh Allen, another offensive weapon in former Utah Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid.

The Bills selected Kincaid with the No. 25 overall pick during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27.

A day later, Kincaid arrived in New York.

Shortly after taking the tight end, Buffalo’s official Twitter account called Kincaid their new “playmaker.” Kincaid is truly that, a playmaker.

During the last two seasons at the University of Utah, the new NFL player recorded 107 catches for 1,414 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Those numbers have to be something that Kincaid’s new quarterback is excited about.

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. listed the selection of Kincaid as one of his “picks I liked.”

“How about the Bills moving up for my top-ranked tight end Dalton Kincaid at No. 25 to pair him with Dalton Knox? That’s a fun combination, and you know Josh Allen has to love it. Kincaid has the speed to outrun safeties,” Kiper Jr. wrote.

Last season, the Bills had one player surpass the 1,000-yard mark in receiving. That player was star wideout Stefon Diggs. Diggs added a team-high 11 touchdowns. Gabe Davis was Buffalo’s No. 2 option and put up 836 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Bills’ starting tight end, Dawson Knox, was the team’s third-leading receiver with 48 receptions for 517 yards and six touchdowns. Knox and Kincaid will create an amazing duo on the end of the line.

Now the NFL is another level than that of college football. However, Kincaid put up outstanding numbers during his time at Utah and will immediately become one of Buffalo’s top threats on offense.

Kincaid’s receiving ability is what made him the first and only tight end to go in the first round. He is a touchdown machine.

After the draft, the former Ute said he is ready to work. “Bills Mafia, can’t wait to get up there, play with some of the best, learn from some of the best. Let’s go!” Kincaid said after the pick.

Like at Utah, Kincaid will wear No. 86 for the Bills.

Kincaid was the first tight end taken in the draft.

The former Utah standout will join a Buffalo team that posted a 13-3 record in 2022.

The 2023 NFL Draft takes place at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri from April 27-29. The event is being televised on NFL Network and ESPN.

About Dalton Kincaid

Prior to his time at the University of Utah, the Las Vegas, Nevada native was a standout player at San Diego. Kincaid played for the Toreros from 2018-19. During his San Diego career, the tight end recorded over 1,000 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns.

After playing two seasons at San Diego, Kincaid transferred to Utah after the 2019 season.

In his first season in Salt Lake City, the tight end saw limited action. In 2021, Kincaid helped the Utes with 36 catches for 510 yards and eight touchdowns.

Last season, Kincaid broke out and hauled in 70 catches for 890 yards and eight touchdowns.

At Utah, the tight end had a total of 107 receptions for 1,414 yards and 16 touchdowns.

The offensive standout helped Utah capture back-to-back Pac-12 Conference titles in his final two seasons with the program. Utah had a 23-10 overall record with Kincaid on the roster.

Kincaid suffered a back injury late in the 2022 season and was unable to participate in pre-draft workouts due to the injury. The tight end was invited to and attended the NFL Scouting Combine. Although he didn’t work out at the event, Kincaid was able to meet with teams and do interviews.

