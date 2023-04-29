Neighbors say family dispute could be behind fatal shooting and house fire

NORTH OGDEN, Utah — A family disagree could be what led to a fatal shooting and house fire in North Ogden. Two men are dead.

The neighbors next door to Scott and Jodi Roberts said Scott’s brother was visiting from out of town a and that he is the one that fired the shot, though they say the whole thing came out of nowhere.

Ann Rice and her husband were upstairs in their home when bullets starting flying into it downstairs.

For Kassi Bybee it meant a good friend was taken away in seconds while another is in the hospital. They said its difficult to understand what could have gone so wrong.

“We’re just really heartbroken with everything that’s happened in the 24 hours since Thursday night.

Bybee said Scott Robert’s brother shot and killed himand wounded Jodi before he was killed while exchanging gunfire with police.

“They’re really wonderful people. They hadn’t had any contact with his brother since 2020 and this was completely unforeseen,” she said. “They’re the type of neighbors that you would want to have next door to you.”

Bybee said she and husband spent a lot of time with the Roberts, even treating each other’s grandchild as their own. She said without hesitation, the neighborhood is pulling together for them to do what they can.

Neighbors said the family’s two dogs died in the fire that investigators say was intentionally set. Jodi Roberts is expected to recover.