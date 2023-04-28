Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Lauren Gustin Exits Transfer Portal, Returns To BYU

Apr 28, 2023, 5:27 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – BYU women’s basketball star Lauren Gustin is leaving the Transfer Portal and returning to the Cougars.

The recent graduate announced on Instagram her return to BYU.

“I’m grateful to all the schools that expressed interest in me since entering the transfer portal last week. This experience has taught me a lot.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lauren Gustin (@laurengustinn)

“After evaluating my options and a lot of contemplation, I have decided to use my final year of eligibility to finish what I started at BYU. I’m here to stay.

“BYU has a special place in my heart, and I’m excited to go to battle with my teammates and coaches as we enter the Big 12 next season.”

Head coach Amber Whiting wrote a comment on Gustin’s post, “So HAPPY!! Legends never die!”

Lauren Gustin gives BYU a star in the Big 12 Conference

The return of Gustin to BYU gives the Cougars a dominant force in the post as they enter their first year in the Big 12 Conference. Last season, Gustin averaged 16.7 rebounds and 16.1 points per game and was the WCC Co-Defensive Player of the Year.

Gustin’s entry into the Transfer Portal came as somewhat of a surprise. Moments after the 2022-23 season in a loss to Rice in the WNIT, Gustin told reporters that she was returning to BYU for one final season.

But after exploring her options, she now knows she’s coming back to BYU.

BYU finished last season 16-17 overall in head coach Amber Whiting’s first year.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU moving to the Big 12 Conference on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Dalton Kincaid Gives Buffalo Bills Another Weapon For Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills provided their franchise quarterback, Josh Allen, another offensive weapon in former Utah Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Return Home For Date With Sounders

Real Salt Lake will return home this weekend to host the Seattle Sounders at America First Field with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Two Utah Valley Men’s Basketball Starters Announce Entrance Into Transfer Portal

OREM, Utah – Utah Valley Wolverines men’s basketball starters Trey Woodbury and Aziz Bandaogo announced their entrance into the NCAA transfer portal on Friday. The Wolverines finished last season as the first seed in the Western Athletic Conference with a record of 28-9. Already got the season on replay ♻️#GoUVU #UVU #ProtectTheDen #WAC #NCAA #basketball […]

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Trades Meram For Allocation Money Instead Of Shinyashiki

A recent trade that sent Justin Meram to Charlotte for Andre Shinyashiki has been updated to give GAM to RSL instead of the forward.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Suns To Broadcast Games On TV For Free Next Season

The Phoenix Suns and the Phoenix Mercury announced that their games next season will be broadcast direct-to-consumer for free next season.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ravens Agree To 5-year, $260M Deal With QB Lamar Jackson

Five years after he fell to the end of the first round, draft day was a huge payday for Raven's QB Lamar Jackson.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Lauren Gustin Exits Transfer Portal, Returns To BYU