Lauren Gustin Exits Transfer Portal, Returns To BYU

PROVO, Utah – BYU women’s basketball star Lauren Gustin is leaving the Transfer Portal and returning to the Cougars.

The recent graduate announced on Instagram her return to BYU.

“I’m grateful to all the schools that expressed interest in me since entering the transfer portal last week. This experience has taught me a lot.

“After evaluating my options and a lot of contemplation, I have decided to use my final year of eligibility to finish what I started at BYU. I’m here to stay.

“BYU has a special place in my heart, and I’m excited to go to battle with my teammates and coaches as we enter the Big 12 next season.”

Head coach Amber Whiting wrote a comment on Gustin’s post, “So HAPPY!! Legends never die!”

Lauren Gustin gives BYU a star in the Big 12 Conference

The return of Gustin to BYU gives the Cougars a dominant force in the post as they enter their first year in the Big 12 Conference. Last season, Gustin averaged 16.7 rebounds and 16.1 points per game and was the WCC Co-Defensive Player of the Year.

Gustin’s entry into the Transfer Portal came as somewhat of a surprise. Moments after the 2022-23 season in a loss to Rice in the WNIT, Gustin told reporters that she was returning to BYU for one final season.

But after exploring her options, she now knows she’s coming back to BYU.

BYU finished last season 16-17 overall in head coach Amber Whiting’s first year.

