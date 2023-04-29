Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
Woman revived after swift water rescue in Zion National Park

Apr 28, 2023, 8:50 PM

File photo rescue vehicle...

File photo of Zion National Park search and rescue vehicle. (NPS Image/Jonathan Shafer)

(NPS Image/Jonathan Shafer)

Cary Schwanitz's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SPRINGDALE, Utah – A woman who fell into the Virgin River in Zion National Park was rescued and later revived by swift water responders Friday.

The National Park Service said at approximately 1:15 p.m., visitors reported to a ranger that they noticed a woman in the river holding onto a log and calling for help.

The ranger called the park service dispatch center according, to a news release. The National Park Service and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office were already in the area for swift water rescue training.

The responders stopped their training near the Temple of Sinawava in Zion and rushed to the area where the woman was last seen.


“The team successfully pulled the person from the Virgin River near Birch Creek. The patient was not responsive and did not have a pulse,” a news release stated.

The responders started CPR and restored the woman’s pulse.

The woman was moved to an area where a helicopter landed and then transported her to a hospital.

The release did not give any further information on the woman’s condition but it did say she is 25 years old and is from Canada.

It’s not known how she fell into the river.

