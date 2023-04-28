Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
Browns Select Former East High Standout Siaki Ika In 2023 NFL Draft

Apr 28, 2023, 9:04 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The Cleveland Browns selected former East High School and Baylor Bears standout Siaki Ika with the No. 98 overall pick during the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The 2023 NFL Draft took place at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri from April 27-29.

Ika was the eighth defensive tackle taken in the draft.

The former Leopards standout will join a Cleveland team that posted a 7-10 record in 2022.

 

The NFL Draft is televised on NFL Network and ESPN.

About Siaki Ika

Before his time as a star college football player, Ika attended high school at East in Salt Lake City and was a standout for the Leopards’ football team.

After his time at East, Ika decided to play college ball for the LSU Tigers. He chose LSU over offers from local programs in BYU and Utah. During his time in Louisiana, the former Leopard helped the Tigers win the 2019 national title. Ika played at LSU for two seasons before transferring to Baylor ahead of the 2021 campaign. In two seasons at LSU, Ika posted 23 total tackles, nine solo tackles, and one sack.

Last season, the defensive tackle had 23 total tackles, 10 solo tackles, and two pass breakups.

Ika played in the Peach Bowl, Sugar Bowl, and national championship during his time at LSU and Baylor. Ika was honored as first-team All-Big 12 in each of his two years with the Bears.

During his college career, Ika recorded 70 total tackles, 36 solo tackles, five sacks, and three pass breakups.

Siaki Ika at the NFL Scouting Combine

Height: 6 feet 3 inches

Weight: 335 lbs.

Arm: 32 and 3/8 inches

Hand: 10 and 1/4 inches

40-yard dash: 5.39 seconds (official)

10-yard split: 1.88 seconds

3-Cone Drill: 7.8 seconds

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.99 seconds

Kyle Ireland is a Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com and co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Twitter (@kyleireland) and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

