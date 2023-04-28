KSLSPORTS FEED
49ers Select Former Olympus High Star Cameron Latu In 2023 NFL Draft
Apr 28, 2023, 9:13 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – The San Francisco 49ers selected former Olympus High School and Alabama Crimson Tide standout Cameron Latu with the No. 101 overall pick during the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
The 2023 NFL Draft took place at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri from April 27-29.
The former Titans standout will join a San Francisco team that posted a 13-4 record in 2022.
The NFL Draft is televised on NFL Network and ESPN.
About Cameron Latu
The Chrisholm, Minnesota native moved to Salt Lake City in 2013. He went to Olympus High and had a standout prep career with the Titans. In 2018, Latu began attending the University of Alabama. He redshirted his true freshman season and played on special teams the following season.
In 2021, Latu had a breakout season for the Crimson Tide with eight touchdowns. He finished his career at Alabama with 56 receptions for 787 yards and 12 touchdowns.
The former Titans standout was unable to participate in workouts at the NFL Scouting Combine due to injury. Latu reportedly suffered a hamstring tweak prior to the start of the Combine workouts.
Cameron Latu at the NFL Scouting Combine
Height: 6 feet 4 inches
Weight: 242 lbs.
Arm: 32 and 3/8 inches
Hand: 9 and 1/2 inches
