Pedestrian hit, killed in Utah County crash; suspect arrested on suspicion of DUI

UTAH COUNTY, Utah – A 59-year-old Santaquin man was killed in an auto-pedestrian crash on Chimney Rock Pass Road Friday evening, according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

A news release from the sheriff’s office said it happened about 3 miles west of Redwood Road and 7 miles north of Elberta at approximately 5:10 p.m.

The release said witnesses reported a man was speeding and driving recklessly at speeds up to 70 mph. The driver swerved to avoid hitting a pickup truck that was pulled off the side of the road but hit and ran over a man who was standing nearby.

Deputies said the 59-year-old man, identified as Kurt Lewis Provost, of Santaquin, was thrown nearly 40 feet and suffered severe head and torso injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver fled from the scene, as officers from Saratoga Springs and Santaquin police departments began to search for him.

“About 30 minutes later, about 5:40 p.m., the suspect called dispatch and told them he was on Soldier Pass Road, about 8 miles north of where the victim was struck and killed. Deputies arrived at the suspect’s location and took him safely into custody,” the release stated. “There was damage to the front driver’s side of the Toyota Tacoma pickup that was consistent with what witnesses at the scene said happened.”

Hundreds of people were in the area, which deputies said is popular with offroad drivers.

Investigators believe impairment was a factor. The driver, identified Saturday as 26-year-old Andreu Pizzaro, of Sandy, was booked into the Utah County Jail on felony charges of negligently operating a vehicle resulting in death and failure to remain at scene of an accident involving death, along with a class B misdemeanor DUI charge.

A judge has ordered that Pizarro be held without bail.