Pedestrian killed in Utah County, suspect in custody deputies say

SANTAQUIN, Utah – A 59-year-year old Santaquin man died in an auto-pedestrian crash on Chimney Rock Pass Road Friday evening according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

A news release from the sheriff’s office said it happened about three miles west of Redwood Road and seven miles north of Elberta at approximately 5:10 p.m.

The release said witnesses reported a man was speeding and driving recklessly at speeds up to 70 miles per hour.

He swerved to avoid hitting a pickup truck that was pulled off the side of the road but ran right over a man standing nearby.

The 59-year-old man from Santaquin died at the scene.

The driver took off from the scene.

“About 30 minutes later, about 5:40 PM, the suspect called Dispatch and told them he was on Soldier Pass Road, about 8 miles north of where the victim was struck and killed. Deputies arrived at the suspect’s location and took him safely into custody,” the release stated. “There was damage to the front driver’s side of the Toyota Tacoma pickup that was consistent with what witnesses at the scene said happened.”

Hundreds of people were in the area which deputies said is popular with off-road drivers.

The release said the impact threw the man nearly 40 feet. He had severe head and torso injuries. The man died before first responders arrived.

Investigators believe impairment was a factor.