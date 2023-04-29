Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Pedestrian killed in Utah County, suspect in custody deputies say

Apr 28, 2023, 10:09 PM | Updated: 10:41 pm

Photo of crash scene...

A pedestrian was killed Friday at an area popular with off-roaders in southwestern Utah County. (Courtesy Utah County Sheriff's Office)

(Courtesy Utah County Sheriff's Office)

Cary Schwanitz's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SANTAQUIN, Utah – A 59-year-year old Santaquin man died in an auto-pedestrian crash on Chimney Rock Pass Road Friday evening according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

A news release from the sheriff’s office said it happened about three miles west of Redwood Road and seven miles north of Elberta at approximately 5:10 p.m.

Map of the area

The release said witnesses reported a man was speeding and driving recklessly at speeds up to 70 miles per hour.

He swerved to avoid hitting a pickup truck that was pulled off the side of the road but ran right over a man standing nearby.

The 59-year-old man from Santaquin died at the scene.

The driver took off from the scene.

“About 30 minutes later, about 5:40 PM, the suspect called Dispatch and told them he was on Soldier Pass Road, about 8 miles north of where the victim was struck and killed.  Deputies arrived at the suspect’s location and took him safely into custody,” the release stated. “There was damage to the front driver’s side of the Toyota Tacoma pickup that was consistent with what witnesses at the scene said happened.” 

Hundreds of people were in the area which deputies said is popular with off-road drivers.

The release said the impact threw the man nearly 40 feet. He had severe head and torso injuries. The man died before first responders arrived.

Investigators believe impairment was a factor.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Accidents & Injuries

Payson Fire and Rescue...

Madison Swenson

Payson man burned after ATV burst into flames

A 66-year-old man was flown to the University of Utah Burn Center Wednesday night after his ATV caught fire in Payson.

2 days ago

A photo of fatal motorcyclist crash on State Street and 700 North. (KSLTV)...

Michael Houck

Motorcyclist dead after crash with car in Lindon

A man is dead after an accident with a car in Lindon, Utah, Wednesday night.

3 days ago

Worker adding median barriers on SR 36...

Katija Stjepovic

UDOT making safety improvements on SR 36 in Tooele County

The Utah Department of Transportation is improving safety along state Route 36 in Tooele County.

4 days ago

(GoFundMe)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Towing company rallies around driver hit by metal sheet on Utah highway

A tow truck company is rallying around one of its drivers and his family after a sheet of metal flew through his windshield and left him in the ICU with life-changing injuries. 

5 days ago

FILE (KSL TV)...

Michael Houck

Skier killed in a collision with snowboarder at Snowbasin Resort

An elderly man died after colliding with another person while skiing at the Snowbasin Resort Sunday.

6 days ago

A prop dragon caught fire at Disneyland in California on Saturday evening during a performance of "...

Rebekah Riess and Michelle Watson

Dragon catches on fire during Disneyland’s ‘Fantasmic’ show

Disneyland’s fire-breathing animatronic dragon burst into flames during the popular “Fantasmic!” show Saturday night.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Pedestrian killed in Utah County, suspect in custody deputies say