Colts Select BYU OL Blake Freeland In 2023 NFL Draft

Apr 29, 2023, 10:21 AM

SALT LAKE CITY – The Indianapolis Colts selected former Herriman High School and BYU Cougars offensive lineman Blake Freeland with the No. 106 overall pick during the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The 2023 NFL Draft took place at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri from April 27-29.

Freeland was the second offensive lineman taken on Day 3 of the draft.

The former BYU standout will join a Colts team that posted a 4-12-1 record in 2022.

The NFL Draft is televised on NFL Network and ESPN.

About Blake Freeland

Before his time at BYU, Freeland was a standout player at Herriman High School in Herriman, Utah. He was a three-time team captain and helped the Mustangs win the 2015 5A state championship.

Following his high school days, Freeland joined the BYU football program in 2019. He was a four-year starter for the Cougars from 2019-22. Freeland played in 44 games at BYU, including 41 starts.

As a junior in 2022, Freeland was honored as a third-team AP All-American.

Freeland helped the Cougars to a 36-15 record during his time in Provo.

Prior to the NFL Draft, the former Cougar set a new league record for an offensive lineman in the vertical jump at the Scouting Combine.

RELATED: Former BYU OL Blake Freeland Sets NFL Scouting Combine Record

Blake Freeland at the NFL Scouting Combine

Height: 6 feet 7 inches

Weight: 312 lbs.

40-Yard Dash: 4.98u (official)

10-Yard Split: 1.68 seconds

Vertical Jump: 37 inches

Broad Jump: 10 feet

Blake Freeland’s Pro Day Results

Height: 6074 (6’7 4/8)

Weight: 302

Hand: 10″

Arm: 34″

Wing: 82 5/8″

Bench Press: 25

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.42 seconds

Kyle Ireland is a Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com and co-host of the Yards After College Podcast.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

