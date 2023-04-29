KSLSPORTS FEED
Colts Select BYU OL Blake Freeland In 2023 NFL Draft
Apr 29, 2023, 10:21 AM
SALT LAKE CITY – The Indianapolis Colts selected former Herriman High School and BYU Cougars offensive lineman Blake Freeland with the No. 106 overall pick during the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
The 2023 NFL Draft took place at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri from April 27-29.
Freeland was the second offensive lineman taken on Day 3 of the draft.
The former BYU standout will join a Colts team that posted a 4-12-1 record in 2022.
BREAKING: With the No. 106 pick in the 2023 @NFLDraft, the @Colts select Blake Freeland, Offensive Tackle, BYU (Herriman High). #KSLDraft #NFL #NFLDraft #LocalsInTheNFL #BYUFOOTBALL #ForTheShoe
📷: Getty Images pic.twitter.com/L6SciJc5Qc
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) April 29, 2023
The NFL Draft is televised on NFL Network and ESPN.
About Blake Freeland
Before his time at BYU, Freeland was a standout player at Herriman High School in Herriman, Utah. He was a three-time team captain and helped the Mustangs win the 2015 5A state championship.
Following his high school days, Freeland joined the BYU football program in 2019. He was a four-year starter for the Cougars from 2019-22. Freeland played in 44 games at BYU, including 41 starts.
#6 in our 60in60 Blake Freeland pic.twitter.com/D0gJVecVP8
— Hans Olsen (@975Hans) August 26, 2022
As a junior in 2022, Freeland was honored as a third-team AP All-American.
#BYU offensive tackle Blake Freeland earns AP Third-Team All-American honor.#BYUFootball @kslsports https://t.co/ReW4IwiN49 pic.twitter.com/JoDbhq0YhE
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) December 12, 2022
Freeland helped the Cougars to a 36-15 record during his time in Provo.
Prior to the NFL Draft, the former Cougar set a new league record for an offensive lineman in the vertical jump at the Scouting Combine.
RELATED: Former BYU OL Blake Freeland Sets NFL Scouting Combine Record
Blake Freeland at the NFL Scouting Combine
Height: 6 feet 7 inches
Weight: 312 lbs.
40-Yard Dash: 4.98u (official)
10-Yard Split: 1.68 seconds
Vertical Jump: 37 inches
Broad Jump: 10 feet
HAVE A DAY, @FreelandBlake! 👀 🤙 #LocalsInTheNFL #NFLCombine #NFL #BYU #GoCougs #BYUFOOTBALL https://t.co/8F2FlZL7kc
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) March 5, 2023
Blake Freeland’s Pro Day Results
Height: 6074 (6’7 4/8)
Weight: 302
Hand: 10″
Arm: 34″
Wing: 82 5/8″
Bench Press: 25
20-Yard Shuttle: 4.42 seconds
Kyle Ireland is a Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com and co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Twitter (@kyleireland) and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).
