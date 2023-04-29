Falcons Select Utah CB Clark Phillips III In 2023 NFL Draft

SALT LAKE CITY – The Atlanta Falcons selected former Utah Utes cornerback Clark Phillips with the No. 113 overall pick during the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The 2023 NFL Draft took place at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri from April 27-29.

Phillips was the third cornerback taken on Day 3 of the draft.

The former Utah standout will join a Falcons team that posted a 7-10 record in 2022.

About Clark Phillips III

Prior to his time at the University of Utah, Phillips III attended La Habra High School in California. The Southern California native originally committed to Ohio State before deciding to join the Utes out of high school. He’s the highest-rated recruit to ever sign with the Utah football program.

Phillips III became a starter for Utah’s defense as a true freshman in 2020.

During his first two seasons with the Utes, the cornerback has recorded 86 total tackles, 67 solo tackles, 15 pass breakups, one forced fumble, three interceptions, and two touchdowns.

Last season, the Lakewood, California native recorded 24 total tackles, 16 solo tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, six interceptions, and 12 pass breakups in 12 games played.

During his 31 games played with Utah, Phillips had 112 total tackles, 84 solo tackles, five tackles for loss, seven sacks, nine interceptions, 30 pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

The defensive standout helped Utah capture back-to-back Pac-12 Conference titles in his final two seasons with the program.

Clark Phillips III at the NFL Scouting Combine

40-Yard Dash: 4.51 seconds

10-Yard Split: 1.51 seconds

Vertical Jump: 33 inches

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.32 seconds

Bench Press: 18 reps

