Commanders Select Utah OL Braeden Daniels In 2023 NFL Draft

Apr 29, 2023, 10:50 AM

SALT LAKE CITY – The Washington Commanders selected former Utah Utes offensive lineman Braeden Daniels with the No. 118 overall pick during the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The 2023 NFL Draft took place at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri from April 27-29.

The former Utah standout will join a Commanders team that posted an 8-8-1 record in 2022.

The NFL Draft is televised on NFL Network and ESPN.

About Braeden Daniels

Daniels was a standout player for the Utes from 2018-22.

Before his time at the University of Utah, the Carrollton, Texas native was a standout player at Hebron High School.

Following high school, Daniels joined Utah’s football program and redshirted after playing in two games as a freshman in 2018. In his second season, Daniels started at left guard in all 14 of Utah’s games. In 2020, Daniels played in five games during a shortened season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2021, Daniels had a breakout season for the Utes. He started at 14 games and was honored as All-Pac-12 second-team. Last season, Daniels followed up his 2021 campaign with another big year. In 2022, the offensive lineman started all 14 of Utah’s games and earned Pac-12 All-Conference first-team honors.

Daniels helped the Utes capture back-to-back Pac-12 Conference titles in his final two seasons with the program.

In total, Daniels played in 49 games at Utah, including 43 starts across multiple positions on the offensive line.

Braeden Daniels at the NFL Scouting Combine

Height: 6 feet 4 inches

Weight: 297 lbs.

40-Yard Dash: 4.99 seconds

10-Yard Split: 1.71 seconds

Vertical Jump: 30.5 inches

Broad Jump: 9 feet and 1 inch

Kyle Ireland is a Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com and co-host of the Yards After College Podcast.

