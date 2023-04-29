Bears Select Former Orem High Star Noah Sewell In 2023 NFL Draft

SALT LAKE CITY – The Chicago Bears selected former Orem High School and Oregon Ducks linebacker Noah Sewell with the No. 148 overall pick during the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The 2023 NFL Draft took place at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri from April 27-29.

The former Tigers standout will join a Bears team that posted a 3-14 record in 2022.

About Noah Sewell

After a standout high school career at Orem High, Sewell followed his older brother, Penei, to the University of Oregon.

2019 Mr. Football Noah Sewell from Orem HS had an interception and converted a fake punt for a 1st down in the #AllAmericanBowl @Blessah_2 https://t.co/mswkFuB8kZ pic.twitter.com/ntVGqjMwub — Jeremiah Jensen (@JeremiahJensen) January 4, 2020

Sewell played for the Ducks from 2020-22.

After his first season in Eugene, the linebacker earned Pac-12 Defensive Freshman of the Year honors. In 2021, Sewell was first-team All-Pac-12.

What a stop by @B1essah 😤@oregonfootball forces Ohio State into their second turnover on downs in the first half pic.twitter.com/D46Sp9aZ7f — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 11, 2021

As a sophomore in 2022, Sewell was a member of the conference’s second team.

Last season, Sewell had 55 total tackles, 24 solo tackles, three pass breakups, 1.5 sacks, and an interception. During his three seasons at Oregon, he recorded 213 total tackles, 102 solo tackles, eight pass breakups, 7.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and two interceptions.

Sewell helped the Ducks win the Pac-12 in 2020 and reach the title game again in 2021.

The linebacker declared for the NFL Draft in December 2022.

Height: 6 feet 1 and 1/2 inches

Weight: 246 lbs.

Arm: 31 and 5/8 inches

Hand: 10 inches

40-yard dash: 4.64 seconds (official)

10-yard split: 1.57 seconds

Vertical Jump: 33 inches

Broad Jump: 9 feet and 7 inches

Bench Press: 27 reps (225 lbs.)

Sewell with a 4.74u on his second attempt. pic.twitter.com/N7WfFohiT7 — Kyle Ireland (@kyleireland) March 3, 2023

