Vikings Select BYU QB Jaren Hall In 2023 NFL Draft

SALT LAKE CITY – The Minnesota Vikings selected former Maple Mountain High School and BYU Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall with the No. 164 overall pick during the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The 2023 NFL Draft took place at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri from April 27-29.

Hall was the seventh quarterback taken on Day 3 of the draft.

The former BYU standout will join a Vikings team that posted a 13-4 record in 2022.

The NFL Draft is televised on NFL Network and ESPN.

About Jaren Hall

Before his time at BYU, Hall was a standout player at Maple Mountain High School in Spanish Fork, Utah.

After high school, the signal-caller served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in California. Following his mission service, Hall returned to Utah and attended BYU.

He played for the Cougars from 2018-22, including two years as BYU’s starting quarterback.

Jaren Hall with an absolute DIME 🎯 pic.twitter.com/gFbtZbgN40 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 30, 2022

During his time in Provo, Hall threw for 6,174 yards, 52 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions with a 65 percent completion rate. He also ran for 798 yards and nine touchdowns.

In December 2022, the junior decided to bypass his senior season of college and declared for the 2023 NFL Draft.

RELATED: BYU QB Jaren Hall Declares For 2023 NFL Draft

During the pre-draft process, Hall has participated in the Reese’s Senior Bowl, the NFL Scouting Combine, and BYU’s 2023 Pro Day.



RELATED: Local Players Impress At 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

Jaren Hall’s Pro Day Results

Height: 6001 (6’0 1/8)

Weight: 211

Hand: 9 4/8″

Arm: 29 7/8″

Wing: 71 6/8″

40-Yard Dash: 4.62

Bench Press:

Vertical Jump:

Broad Jump:

3-Cone Drill: 6.97

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.19

Kyle Ireland is a Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com and co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Twitter (@kyleireland) and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland