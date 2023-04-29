Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Rams Select BYU WR Puka Nacua In 2023 NFL Draft

Apr 29, 2023, 1:37 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Los Angeles Rams selected former Orem High School and BYU Cougars wide receiver Puka Nacua with the No. 177 overall pick during the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The 2023 NFL Draft took place at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri from April 27-29.

Nacua was the final pick of the fifth round.

The former BYU standout will join a Rams team that posted a 5-12 record in 2022.

The NFL Draft is televised on NFL Network and ESPN.

About Puka Nacua

Before his college career, the Provo, Utah native played high school football at Orem High School. He finished his career with the Tigers as the owner of multiple state records.

Nacua helped the Tigers win back-to-back 4A state titles in 2017 and 2018.

RELATED STORIES

After high school, the receiver attended the University of Washington and played a couple of seasons for the Huskies.

During his two years in Seattle, Nacua had 16 catches for 319 yards and three touchdowns.

After the 2020 season, Nacua returned home to Provo and transferred to BYU. He immediately became a star for the Cougars.

In 2021, Nacua hauled in 43 receptions for 805 yards and six touchdowns. Despite battling injuries last season, Nacua recorded 48 catches for 625 yards and five touchdowns in 2022. He also ran for 209 yards and five touchdowns in his final season at BYU.

RELATED: BYU Football Goes Into Transfer Portal Lands WR Brothers Puka, Samson Nacua

Nacua finished his BYU career with a total of 91 catches for 1,430 yards and 11 touchdowns as a receiver. He added 39 carries for 357 yards and five touchdowns with his legs.

He declared for the NFL Draft in December 2022.

RELATED: Local Players Impress At 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

Puka Nacua’s Pro Day Results

Height: 6012 (6’1 2/8)

Weight: 206

Hand: 9 3/8″

Arm: 31 7/8″

Wing: 75 3/8″

40-Yard Dash: 4.55 (Pro Day)

Bench Press: 15

Vertical Jump: 33”

Broad Jump: 10’1″

3-Cone Drill: 7.30

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.36

Kyle Ireland is a Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com and co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Twitter (@kyleireland) and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Vikings Select BYU QB Jaren Hall In 2023 NFL Draft

Former BYU Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall was selected during the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bears Select Former Orem High Star Noah Sewell In 2023 NFL Draft

Former Orem High School standout Noah Sewell was selected during the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Commanders Select Utah OL Braeden Daniels In 2023 NFL Draft

Former Utah Utes offensive lineman Braeden Daniels was selected during the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Falcons Select Utah CB Clark Phillips III In 2023 NFL Draft

Former Utah Utes cornerback Clark Phillips III was selected during the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Colts Select BYU OL Blake Freeland In 2023 NFL Draft

Former BYU offensive tackle Blake Freeland was selected during the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

49ers Select Former Olympus High Star Cameron Latu In 2023 NFL Draft

Former Olympus High School standout Cameron Latu was selected during the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Rams Select BYU WR Puka Nacua In 2023 NFL Draft