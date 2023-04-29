Rams Select BYU WR Puka Nacua In 2023 NFL Draft

SALT LAKE CITY – The Los Angeles Rams selected former Orem High School and BYU Cougars wide receiver Puka Nacua with the No. 177 overall pick during the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The 2023 NFL Draft took place at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri from April 27-29.

Nacua was the final pick of the fifth round.

The former BYU standout will join a Rams team that posted a 5-12 record in 2022.

About Puka Nacua

Before his college career, the Provo, Utah native played high school football at Orem High School. He finished his career with the Tigers as the owner of multiple state records.

Nacua helped the Tigers win back-to-back 4A state titles in 2017 and 2018.

A bloody nose and the snow didn’t stop @OremTigerFball star Puka Nacua from doing a great interview with @RodZundel after the Tigers won their first state championship in 23 years. pic.twitter.com/1zXn3cvkln — Jeremiah Jensen (@JeremiahJensen) November 20, 2017

After high school, the receiver attended the University of Washington and played a couple of seasons for the Huskies.

During his two years in Seattle, Nacua had 16 catches for 319 yards and three touchdowns.

After the 2020 season, Nacua returned home to Provo and transferred to BYU. He immediately became a star for the Cougars.

In 2021, Nacua hauled in 43 receptions for 805 yards and six touchdowns. Despite battling injuries last season, Nacua recorded 48 catches for 625 yards and five touchdowns in 2022. He also ran for 209 yards and five touchdowns in his final season at BYU.

Jaren Hall with a strike to Puka Nacua. 🎥: @CFBONFOX

pic.twitter.com/OiEusvRyli — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 6, 2022

Nacua finished his BYU career with a total of 91 catches for 1,430 yards and 11 touchdowns as a receiver. He added 39 carries for 357 yards and five touchdowns with his legs.

He declared for the NFL Draft in December 2022.

Puka Nacua’s Pro Day Results

Height: 6012 (6’1 2/8)

Weight: 206

Hand: 9 3/8″

Arm: 31 7/8″

Wing: 75 3/8″

40-Yard Dash: 4.55 (Pro Day)

Bench Press: 15

Vertical Jump: 33”

Broad Jump: 10’1″

3-Cone Drill: 7.30

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.36

