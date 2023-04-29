Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
CRIME

Suspect arrested after threating convenience store staff with knife, barricading himself inside apartment

Apr 29, 2023, 2:55 PM

(Salt Lake City Police Department)

SALT LAKE CITY — A man is in custody after Salt Lake City patrol officers learned the suspect threatened to kill a worker at a local convenience store on Friday, April 28.

According to a release from the Salt Lake City Police Department, the investigation began at 10:15 p.m. when a community member approached two patrol officers around 100 South and 300 East.

The community members described the suspect, 35-year-old Jean Ahishakiye, entering a convenience store and attempting to buy a beer with an insufficient amount of money.

Following the attempted purchase, a store employee asked Ahishakiye to leave, which he complied with.

However, he later returned with a knife and made threats to kill the worker. Then, the suspect left the store holding the knife.

“Officers attempted to stop Ahishakiye, but he ignored their commands while holding the knife,” read the release.

An officer tased the suspect but was unsuccessful in stopping him from walking away.

Ahishakiye then entered an apartment complex at 326 East 100 South.

Additional officers helped lock down the area and tried to contact the suspect. However, he did not answer.

SLCPD’s SWAT Team and a negotiator responded at this point to help patrol officers.

After obtaining a search warrant, officers safely entered the apartment unit and found the suspect asleep on the floor.

No further incidents occurred while taking Ahishakiye into custody. He was booked into Salt Lake County Metro Jail on multiple charges.

Charges include aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, and failing to stop at the command of an officer.

