Spanish Fork girl killed after being run over by landscaping equipment

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A 2-year-old girl is dead after being run over by a piece of landscaping equipment Saturday afternoon.

According to the Spanish Fork Police Department, the accident happened in the area of 1400 N Sunset Drive at approximately 12:53 p.m.

“Police learned that the family was doing their own landscaping and the father was working in the backyard on a small stand-up style track loader,” stated the police press release.

First responders attempted lifesaving efforts on the scene, but the girl died on the scene.

“Police learned that the father was alone in the backyard working and that the child at some point exited the home without anyone knowing and walked behind the equipment and was run over,” according to the press release.

Spanish Fork PD is treating this as an active case and is still under investigation.