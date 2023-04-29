ACCIDENTS & INJURIES
Spanish Fork girl killed after being run over by landscaping equipment
Apr 29, 2023, 3:22 PM
(KSL TV)
SPANISH FORK, Utah — A 2-year-old girl is dead after being run over by a piece of landscaping equipment Saturday afternoon.
According to the Spanish Fork Police Department, the accident happened in the area of 1400 N Sunset Drive at approximately 12:53 p.m.
“Police learned that the family was doing their own landscaping and the father was working in the backyard on a small stand-up style track loader,” stated the police press release.
First responders attempted lifesaving efforts on the scene, but the girl died on the scene.
“Police learned that the father was alone in the backyard working and that the child at some point exited the home without anyone knowing and walked behind the equipment and was run over,” according to the press release.
Spanish Fork PD is treating this as an active case and is still under investigation.
KSL 5 TV Live
Top Stories
- UPDATE: Teenage girl shot, killed by brother at SLC home (pageviews: 5887)
- The unseen flooding danger, rising ground water (pageviews: 4645)
- Victims in Utah shooting and house fire identified as married couple (pageviews: 3742)
- North Ogden shooting and house fire leaves 2 dead, 1 hospitalized (pageviews: 2670)
- Body found, police call woman's death suspicious (pageviews: 2620)
- Motorcyclist dead after crash with car in Lindon (pageviews: 2584)