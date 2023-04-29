Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Spanish Fork girl killed after being run over by landscaping equipment

Apr 29, 2023, 3:22 PM

Spanish Fork Police vehicle. (KSL TV)...

Spanish Fork Police vehicle. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A 2-year-old girl is dead after being run over by a piece of landscaping equipment Saturday afternoon.

According to the Spanish Fork Police Department, the accident happened in the area of 1400 N Sunset Drive at approximately 12:53 p.m.

“Police learned that the family was doing their own landscaping and the father was working in the backyard on a small stand-up style track loader,” stated the police press release.

First responders attempted lifesaving efforts on the scene, but the girl died on the scene.

“Police learned that the father was alone in the backyard working and that the child at some point exited the home without anyone knowing and walked behind the equipment and was run over,” according to the press release.

Spanish Fork PD is treating this as an active case and is still under investigation.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Accidents & Injuries

Photo of crash scene...

Cary Schwanitz

Pedestrian hit, killed in Utah County crash; suspect arrested on suspicion of DUI

A 59-year-year old Santaquin man died after getting hit by a pickup truck on Chimney Rock Pass Road Friday evening according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

2 days ago

Payson Fire and Rescue...

Madison Swenson

Payson man burned after ATV burst into flames

A 66-year-old man was flown to the University of Utah Burn Center Wednesday night after his ATV caught fire in Payson.

3 days ago

A photo of fatal motorcyclist crash on State Street and 700 North. (KSLTV)...

Michael Houck

Motorcyclist dead after crash with car in Lindon

A man is dead after an accident with a car in Lindon, Utah, Wednesday night.

4 days ago

Worker adding median barriers on SR 36...

Katija Stjepovic

UDOT making safety improvements on SR 36 in Tooele County

The Utah Department of Transportation is improving safety along state Route 36 in Tooele County.

5 days ago

(GoFundMe)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Towing company rallies around driver hit by metal sheet on Utah highway

A tow truck company is rallying around one of its drivers and his family after a sheet of metal flew through his windshield and left him in the ICU with life-changing injuries. 

6 days ago

FILE (KSL TV)...

Michael Houck

Skier killed in a collision with snowboarder at Snowbasin Resort

An elderly man died after colliding with another person while skiing at the Snowbasin Resort Sunday.

7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Spanish Fork girl killed after being run over by landscaping equipment