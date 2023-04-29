Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
Nine Local Players Selected In 2023 NFL Draft

Apr 29, 2023, 4:58 PM

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Multiple local players with ties to the state of Utah were selected during the three days of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The 2023 NFL Draft took place at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri from April 27-29.

During the seven-round event, the following players that attended high school or college in Utah were drafted into the NFL:

Former Utah Utes

Dalton Kincaid – Tight End – Buffalo Bills

Clark Phillips III – Cornerback – Atlanta Falcons

Braeden Daniels – Offensive Lineman – Washington Commanders

Former BYU Cougars

Blake Freeland – Offensive Lineman – Indianapolis Colts

Jaren Hall – Quarterback – Minnesota Vikings

Puka Nacua – Wide Receiver – Los Angeles Rams

Former High School Standouts

Siaki Ika – Defensive Tackle – Cleveland Browns (East High/Baylor)

Cameron Latu – Tight End – San Francisco 49ers (Olympus High/Alabama)

Noah Sewell – Linebacker – Chicago Bears (Orem High/Oregon)

Kyle Ireland is a Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com and co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Twitter (@kyleireland) and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

