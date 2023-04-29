KSLSPORTS FEED
Nine Local Players Selected In 2023 NFL Draft
Apr 29, 2023, 4:58 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – Multiple local players with ties to the state of Utah were selected during the three days of the 2023 NFL Draft.
The 2023 NFL Draft took place at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri from April 27-29.
During the seven-round event, the following players that attended high school or college in Utah were drafted into the NFL:
Former Utah Utes
Dalton Kincaid – Tight End – Buffalo Bills
BREAKING: With the No. 25 pick in the 2023 @NFLDraft, the @BuffaloBills select Dalton Kincaid, Tight End, Utah.#KSLDraft #NFL #NFLDraft #BillsMafia
📷: Getty Images pic.twitter.com/iorr3pmDIP
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) April 28, 2023
Clark Phillips III – Cornerback – Atlanta Falcons
BREAKING: With the No. 113 pick in the 2023 @NFLDraft, the @AtlantaFalcons select Clark Phillips III, Cornerback, Utah.#KSLDraft #NFL #NFLDraft #LocalsInTheNFL #GoUtes #DirtyBirds
📷: Getty Images pic.twitter.com/DHP1vUNNJR
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) April 29, 2023
Braeden Daniels – Offensive Lineman – Washington Commanders
BREAKING: With the No. 118 pick in the 2023 @NFLDraft, the @Commanders select Braeden Daniels, Offensive Lineman, Utah.#KSLDraft #NFL #NFLDraft #LocalsInTheNFL #GoUtes #HTTC
📷: Getty Images pic.twitter.com/Yhn51pM8B9
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) April 29, 2023
Former BYU Cougars
Blake Freeland – Offensive Lineman – Indianapolis Colts
BREAKING: With the No. 106 pick in the 2023 @NFLDraft, the @Colts select Blake Freeland, Offensive Tackle, BYU (Herriman High). #KSLDraft #NFL #NFLDraft #LocalsInTheNFL #BYUFOOTBALL #ForTheShoe
📷: Getty Images pic.twitter.com/L6SciJc5Qc
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) April 29, 2023
Jaren Hall – Quarterback – Minnesota Vikings
BREAKING: With the No. 164 pick in the 2023 @NFLDraft, the @Vikings select Jaren Hall, Quarterback, BYU (Maple Mountain High).#KSLDraft #NFL #NFLDraft #LocalsInTheNFL #BYUFOOTBALL #Skol
📷: Getty Images pic.twitter.com/5Lun3W8jbA
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) April 29, 2023
Puka Nacua – Wide Receiver – Los Angeles Rams
BREAKING: With the No. 177 pick in the 2023 @NFLDraft, the @RamsNFL select Puka Nacua, Wide Receiver, BYU (Orem High). #KSLDraft #NFL #NFLDraft #LocalsInTheNFL #BYUFOOTBALL #RamsHouse
📷: Getty Images pic.twitter.com/eGAQAMdylN
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) April 29, 2023
Former High School Standouts
Siaki Ika – Defensive Tackle – Cleveland Browns (East High/Baylor)
BREAKING: With the No. 98 pick in the 2023 @NFLDraft, the @Browns select Siaki Ika, Defensive Tackle, Baylor (East High).#KSLDraft #NFL #NFLDraft #LocalsInTheNFL #Browns
📷: Getty Images pic.twitter.com/8ErJJJQKm8
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) April 29, 2023
Cameron Latu – Tight End – San Francisco 49ers (Olympus High/Alabama)
BREAKING: With the No. 101 pick in the 2023 @NFLDraft, the @49ers select Cameron Latu, Tight End, Alabama (Olympus High). #KSLDraft #NFL #NFLDraft #LocalsInTheNFL #RollTide #FTTB
📷: Getty Images pic.twitter.com/zxMTJqbaII
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) April 29, 2023
Noah Sewell – Linebacker – Chicago Bears (Orem High/Oregon)
BREAKING: With the No. 148 pick in the 2023 @NFLDraft, the @ChicagoBears select Noah Sewell, Linebacker, Oregon (Orem High).#KSLDraft #NFL #NFLDraft #LocalsInTheNFL #DaBears
📷: Getty Images pic.twitter.com/DE44V50LBg
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) April 29, 2023
Kyle Ireland is a Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com and co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Twitter (@kyleireland) and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).
Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.
KSL 5 TV Live
Top Stories
- UPDATE: Teenage girl shot, killed by brother at SLC home (pageviews: 5887)
- The unseen flooding danger, rising ground water (pageviews: 4645)
- Victims in Utah shooting and house fire identified as married couple (pageviews: 3742)
- North Ogden shooting and house fire leaves 2 dead, 1 hospitalized (pageviews: 2670)
- Body found, police call woman's death suspicious (pageviews: 2620)
- Motorcyclist dead after crash with car in Lindon (pageviews: 2584)