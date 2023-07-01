1-in-100,000 match: Wife donates kidney to sick husband

HOLLADAY, Utah — A Utah man says that after being on the kidney transplant waiting list for almost a year, he is grateful he finally found a match in an unlikely place.

Henry Briggs grew up knowing he would need a kidney transplant later in life but did not expect to have that surgery at just 23 years old.

“When I was about 6 years old, my parents noticed I wasn’t growing much. When they took me in, (doctors) found that I had a kidney disease that attacks your kidneys, so it causes kidney failure,” Briggs said.

In 2021, Briggs’ kidney function dropped below 20% and he was placed on the transplant waiting list. Almost a year went by without a match. During that time, he met and fell in love with Jessica, who became his wife in August of that year.

“ I still didn’t have a match so that’s when I decided to post it on social media,” he said. “I got 45 people to apply to donate to me, which is a crazy number. I was so thankful and out of those 45 people, my wife was the best match.”

On April 4, doctors successfully transplanted one of Jessica’s healthy kidneys into Henry. A rare, perfect match between husband and wife, a 1-in-100,000 chance.

“I was honestly so excited that it was me, and I was able to do it,” Jessica Briggs said.

After four days in the hospital, the two are now recovering at home. Jessica Briggs said it was such an amazing experience being able to feel each other’s pain.

“It was honestly just so nice to be able to recover together and have that bonding experience,” she said.

An experience the young couple will never forget, one that has bonded them for life.

“Literally we are one. My organ is in him, which is so crazy to think about now,” Briggs said.

April is National Donate Life Month. The couple is hoping their story inspires others to consider donating. Every donor has the potential to save 8 lives. Visit DonorConnect.life for more information.