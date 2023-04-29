Former Utah LB Mohamoud Diabate Signs UDFA Deal With Browns

SALT LAKE CITY – The Cleveland Browns signed former Utah Utes linebacker Mohamoud Diabate as a free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The 2023 NFL Draft took place from April 27-29. Shortly after the draft, the NFL insider reported Diabate’s addition to the Browns.

“Former Utah edge Mohamoud Diabate is signing with the #Browns on a deal that includes $250,000 guaranteed, per his agents @davidcanter and @NessMugrabi,” Pelissero tweeted.

Former Utah edge Mohamoud Diabate is signing with the #Browns on a deal that includes $250,000 guaranteed, per his agents @davidcanter and @NessMugrabi — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 29, 2023

The former Utah standout will join a Cleveland team that posted a 7-10 record in 2022.

About Mohamoud Diabate

Before his time at the University of Utah, the Auburn, Alabama native played for the Florida Gators. Diabate played for the Gators from 2019-21.

During his time with Florida, the linebacker recorded 170 total tackles, 71 solo tackles, 6.0 sacks, three forced fumbles, one interception, and one pass breakup.

#14 in our 60in60. Mohamoud Diabate.

Yoooo…. Watch the never ending motor on this guy! pic.twitter.com/Ol7FXXb8z3 — Hans Olsen (@975Hans) August 16, 2022

After the 2021 season, Diabate transferred to Utah. He started 12 games at linebacker for the Utes in 2022.

In his lone season with the Utes, the senior posted 58 total tackles, 32 solo tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble, and one pass breakup. He finished his college career with a total of 228 total tackles, 103 solo tackles, 11.0 sacks, four forced fumbles, one interception, and two pass breakups.

TURNOVER: On 4th & 9, Caleb Williams 10-yd sack by Mohamoud Diabate fumble recovered by Lander Barton#Utes 40 #Trojans 24 4th pic.twitter.com/TVDkyKZ6V5 — Sᴘᴏʀᴛs 24/7 (@Sports_24x7_) December 3, 2022

The defensive standout helped Utah capture its second of back-to-back Pac-12 Conference titles in his only season with the program.

Following the 2022 season, Diabate accepted an invitation to play in the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl.

Diabate declared for the 2023 NFL Draft in January.

RELATED: Utah Linebacker Mohamoud Diabate Declares For The NFL Draft

Mohamoud Diabate’s Pro Day

Height: 6034

Weight: 225 lbs.

Arm: 32 1/2 inches

Hand: 9 3/4 inches

Wing: 80 inches

40-Yard Dash: 4.51 seconds

3-Cone Drill: 6.96 seconds

Vertical: 34 inches

Broad Jump: 11 feet

Bench: 20 reps

Kyle Ireland is a Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com and co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Twitter (@kyleireland) and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland