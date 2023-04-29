Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Former Utah LB Mohamoud Diabate Signs UDFA Deal With Browns

Apr 29, 2023, 5:33 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Cleveland Browns signed former Utah Utes linebacker Mohamoud Diabate as a free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The 2023 NFL Draft took place from April 27-29. Shortly after the draft, the NFL insider reported Diabate’s addition to the Browns.

“Former Utah edge Mohamoud Diabate is signing with the #Browns on a deal that includes $250,000 guaranteed, per his agents @davidcanter and @NessMugrabi,” Pelissero tweeted.

The former Utah standout will join a Cleveland team that posted a 7-10 record in 2022.

About Mohamoud Diabate

Before his time at the University of Utah, the Auburn, Alabama native played for the Florida Gators. Diabate played for the Gators from 2019-21.

During his time with Florida, the linebacker recorded 170 total tackles, 71 solo tackles, 6.0 sacks, three forced fumbles, one interception, and one pass breakup.

After the 2021 season, Diabate transferred to Utah. He started 12 games at linebacker for the Utes in 2022.

In his lone season with the Utes, the senior posted 58 total tackles, 32 solo tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble, and one pass breakup. He finished his college career with a total of 228 total tackles, 103 solo tackles, 11.0 sacks, four forced fumbles, one interception, and two pass breakups.

The defensive standout helped Utah capture its second of back-to-back Pac-12 Conference titles in his only season with the program.

Following the 2022 season, Diabate accepted an invitation to play in the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl.

Diabate declared for the 2023 NFL Draft in January.

RELATED: Utah Linebacker Mohamoud Diabate Declares For The NFL Draft

RELATED STORIES

Mohamoud Diabate’s Pro Day

Height: 6034

Weight: 225 lbs.

Arm: 32 1/2 inches

Hand: 9 3/4 inches

Wing: 80 inches

40-Yard Dash: 4.51 seconds

3-Cone Drill: 6.96 seconds

Vertical: 34 inches

Broad Jump: 11 feet

Bench: 20 reps

Kyle Ireland is a Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com and co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Twitter (@kyleireland) and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU RB Christopher Brooks Signs UDFA Deal With Dolphins

Former BYU Cougars running back Christopher Brooks signed a free agent deal with the Miami Dolphins, KSL Sports confirmed.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Nine Local Players Selected In 2023 NFL Draft

Multiple local players with ties to the state of Utah were selected during the three days of the 2023 NFL Draft.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Mark Harlan Talks Rise, Growth Of Utah Athletics

Athletic Director Mark Harlan discussed Utah Athletics' impressive rise and growth during an unprecedented time in college athletics.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Rams Select BYU WR Puka Nacua In 2023 NFL Draft

Former BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua was selected during the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Vikings Select BYU QB Jaren Hall In 2023 NFL Draft

Former BYU Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall was selected during the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bears Select Former Orem High Star Noah Sewell In 2023 NFL Draft

Former Orem High School standout Noah Sewell was selected during the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Former Utah LB Mohamoud Diabate Signs UDFA Deal With Browns