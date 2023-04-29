BYU RB Christopher Brooks Signs UDFA Deal With Dolphins

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU Cougars running back Christopher Brooks signed a free agent deal with the Miami Dolphins following the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Brooks agreed to join the Dolphins following the NFL Draft on Saturday, April 29.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald was the first to report Brooks’ signing. KSL Sports confirmed the running back’s signing with Miami.

“Dolphins sign BYU RB Chris Brooks, per source. Dolphins up to 8 rookies added,” Jackson tweeted.

Averaged 4.5 per carry in 4 years at Cal and 6.3 on 130 carries at BYU last year. https://t.co/2C2aPqoJ2j — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) April 29, 2023

The former BYU standout will join a Miami team that posted a 9-8 record in 2022.

About Christopher Brooks

Before his college career, Brooks was a standout player at El Camino High School. The Oceanside, California attended the University of California, Berkeley. Brooks played for the Golden Bears from 2018-21.

In his final season at California, Brooks rushed the ball 116 times for 607 yards and four touchdowns.

During his four seasons with the Bears, Brooks carried the ball 382 times for 1,734 yards and 14 touchdowns. Out of the backfield, Brooks collected 50 receptions for 345 yards and seven touchdowns. Brooks averaged 4.5 yards per carry as a member of the Bears. He played in 41 games for Cal.

Following the 2021 season, the running back transferred to BYU.

Brooks was an alternate captain during his lone season with the Cougars. The senior was a standout on BYU’s offensive with 817 yards and six touchdowns on 130 rushes. He also hauled in 10 catches for 98 yards.

Touchdown for Christopher Brooks and BYU is down just one score. 👀 📺 : @nbc and @peacock pic.twitter.com/Nlwo21uhsS — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) October 9, 2022

During BYU’s New Mexico Bowl victory over SMU, Brooks ran the ball 19 times for 88 yards and a touchdown.

Brooks appeared in 11 games for the Cougars, including eight starts. He averaged 6.3 yards per carry as a member of BYU’s football program.

Christopher Brooks’ Pro Day Results

40-Yard Dash: 4.58

Bench Press: 20

Vertical Jump: 37”

Broad Jump: 10’2″

3-Cone Drill: 7.13

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.18

4.58u for Chris Brooks pic.twitter.com/qX55kTC0dU — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) March 24, 2023

