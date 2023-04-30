Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
LOCAL NEWS

Salt Lake City fire crews extinguish fire at abandoned house

Apr 29, 2023, 6:23 PM | Updated: 8:29 pm

The fire on 1000 West 5 North. (Salt Lake City Police Department)...

The fire on 1000 West 5 North. (Salt Lake City Police Department)

(Salt Lake City Police Department)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Fire Department took down a fire that affected an abandoned house Saturday afternoon.

According to the SLC FD Twitter account, the fire was on 1000 West and 5 North. Salt Lake City police said traffic was blocked for an hour.

An SLC FD battalion chief told KSL that the case is being investigated, and the cause of the fire is unknown. No one was hurt in this fire.

 

Salt Lake City fire crews extinguish fire at abandoned house