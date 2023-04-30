LOCAL NEWS
Salt Lake City fire crews extinguish fire at abandoned house
Apr 29, 2023, 6:23 PM | Updated: 8:29 pm
(Salt Lake City Police Department)
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Fire Department took down a fire that affected an abandoned house Saturday afternoon.
According to the SLC FD Twitter account, the fire was on 1000 West and 5 North. Salt Lake City police said traffic was blocked for an hour.
An SLC FD battalion chief told KSL that the case is being investigated, and the cause of the fire is unknown. No one was hurt in this fire.
