Former BYU OL Harris LaChance Signs UDFA Deal With Colts

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Herriman High School and BYU offensive lineman Harris LaChance signed a free agent deal with the Indianapolis Colts following the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft.

LaChance’s agency shared the news on social media on Saturday, April 29. LaChance retweeted his agency’s post on Twitter.

“Former #BYU OL Harris LaChance has signed with the Indianapolis Colts,” shared KSL Sports’ BYU insider Mitch Harper.

The former Cougar is joining a Colts team that posted a 4-12-1 record in 2022.

LaChance will join fellow former BYU offensive lineman, Blake Freeland, who was drafted by the Colts earlier in the day. Freeland was taken in the fourth round of the NFL Draft.

About Harris LaChance

Before his time at BYU, LaChance was a standout player for the Mustangs for Herriman High. He was named all-region and all-state in 2014 after recording 60 tackles, five tackles for loss, and four sacks on defense. He helped Herriman earn back-to-back region titles.

After serving a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Nashville, Tennessee, LaChance began his BYU career.

The offensive lineman was a solid player for the Cougars during his college career which spanned from 2018-22. He played in 45 games, including 17 starts. Last season, LaChance started 12 games for BYU.

LaChance helped the Cougars to an 8-5 record in 2022.

