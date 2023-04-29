BYU DB Kaleb Hayes Signs UDFA Deal With Jaguars

Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU Cougars defensive back Kaleb Hayes signed a free agent deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars following the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Hayes agreed to join the Jaguars on Saturday, April 29.

The former BYU standout will join a Jacksonville team that posted a 9-8 record in 2022.

About Kaleb Hayes

Before his college career, Hayes prepped at San Gorgonio High School. The San Bernardino, California native joined the Oregon State football program after high school.

Hayes played for the Beavers from 2018-20. During his two seasons on the field in Corvallis, Oregon, the defensive back recorded 46 total tackles, 32 solo tackles, and eight pass breakups.

RELATED: BYU’s Kaleb Hayes Has Elite Athletic Profile Among Draft Hopefuls

After the 2020 season, Hayes transferred to BYU. The defensive back played for the Cougars from 2021-22.

During his two years at BYU, Hayes totaled 67 total tackles, 47 solo tackles, and 19 pass breakups. Hayes played in 24 games for the Cougars.

Kaleb Hayes’ Pro Day Results

Height: 6-0

Weight: 194 lbs.

40-Yard Dash: 4.31 seconds

Bench Press: 17 reps

Vertical Jump: 40 inches

Broad Jump: 10’8”

3-Cone Drill: 6.88 seconds

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.17 seconds

RELATED: BYU Pro Day 2023 Results

Kyle Ireland is a Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com and co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Twitter (@kyleireland) and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

