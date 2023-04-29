KSLSPORTS FEED
BYU DB Kaleb Hayes Signs UDFA Deal With Jaguars
Apr 29, 2023, 8:22 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU Cougars defensive back Kaleb Hayes signed a free agent deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars following the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Hayes agreed to join the Jaguars on Saturday, April 29.
The former BYU standout will join a Jacksonville team that posted a 9-8 record in 2022.
𝒮𝒾𝑔𝓃𝑒𝒹.
Congrats Kaleb!!@King_Hayes001 🤝 @Jaguars pic.twitter.com/6m4wdF8C8y
— BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) April 30, 2023
About Kaleb Hayes
Before his college career, Hayes prepped at San Gorgonio High School. The San Bernardino, California native joined the Oregon State football program after high school.
Hayes played for the Beavers from 2018-20. During his two seasons on the field in Corvallis, Oregon, the defensive back recorded 46 total tackles, 32 solo tackles, and eight pass breakups.
RELATED: BYU’s Kaleb Hayes Has Elite Athletic Profile Among Draft Hopefuls
After the 2020 season, Hayes transferred to BYU. The defensive back played for the Cougars from 2021-22.
During his two years at BYU, Hayes totaled 67 total tackles, 47 solo tackles, and 19 pass breakups. Hayes played in 24 games for the Cougars.
Kaleb Hayes BYU does a great job of looking for the ball and playing through the receiver hands/catch point. Add him to the watch list! pic.twitter.com/uY3ebPmwUB
— Robert Cardona (@CARDONAFAM29) June 12, 2022
Kaleb Hayes’ Pro Day Results
Height: 6-0
Weight: 194 lbs.
40-Yard Dash: 4.31 seconds
Bench Press: 17 reps
Vertical Jump: 40 inches
Broad Jump: 10’8”
3-Cone Drill: 6.88 seconds
20-Yard Shuttle: 4.17 seconds
Kaleb Hayes 🏃♂️ 💨 pic.twitter.com/FnNQpwPDIS
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) March 24, 2023
RELATED: BYU Pro Day 2023 Results
Kyle Ireland is a Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com and co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Twitter (@kyleireland) and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).
Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.
KSL 5 TV Live
Top Stories
- UPDATE: Teenage girl shot, killed by brother at SLC home (pageviews: 5887)
- The unseen flooding danger, rising ground water (pageviews: 4645)
- Victims in Utah shooting and house fire identified as married couple (pageviews: 3742)
- North Ogden shooting and house fire leaves 2 dead, 1 hospitalized (pageviews: 2670)
- Body found, police call woman's death suspicious (pageviews: 2620)
- Motorcyclist dead after crash with car in Lindon (pageviews: 2584)