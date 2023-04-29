Former BYU DB D’Angelo Mandell Signs UDFA Deal With Cowboys

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU Cougars defensive back D’Angelo Mandell signed a free agent deal with the Dallas Cowboys following the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Mandell agreed to join Dallas’ roster on Saturday, April 29.

The former BYU standout will join a Cowboys team that posted a 12-5 record in 2022.

Mandell was one of seven former Cougars to join NFL teams via the draft or free agency on April 29.

“He has overcome quite a bit of adversity and has been someone who we can always count on,” BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said of Mandell. “He has gratitude for every day that he lives and gets to play football, and that carries over into the way he conducts himself on and off the field. He is very athletic and has a lot of speed. He is a tough player, always ready to tackle and strike.”

Mandell was a standout player for the Cougars from 2017-22. He played in 53 games at BYU, including 24 starts. During his BYU career, the defensive back recorded 79 total tackles. Last season, Mandell posted 18 total tackles, six solo tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, and a pass breakup.

“He is a player who is going to work hard every single day. He’s got the length, speed and is not satisfied with being mediocre. He will put in the work to be his best. Any program would be lucky to have him,” BYU cornerback coach Jernaro Giford said of his former defensive back.

D’Angelo Mandell at BYU’s Pro Day

Height: 6-1

Weight: 189

40-Yard Dash: 4.51

Bench Press: 13

Vertical Jump: 30”

Broad Jump: 9’8”

3-Cone Drill: 7.44

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.59

