Former Utah State RB Calvin Tyler Jr. Signs UDFA Deal With Bengals

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah State running back Calvin Tyler Jr. signed a free agent deal with the Cincinnati Bengals following the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Tyler Jr. agreed to join the Bengals on Saturday, April 29.

The former USU standout will join a Cincinnati team that posted a 12-4 record in 2022.

About Calvin Tyler Jr.

Prior to his college career, the Beaumont, Texas native was a standout player at Silsbee High School. Following his prep career, Tyler Jr. joined the Oregon State Beavers football program. The running back spent four seasons with the Beavers from 2017-20.

During his Oregon State career, Tyler Jr. carried the ball 30 times for 124 yards and two touchdowns. He also recorded three receptions for 24 yards and a touchdown out of the backfield.

Following the 2020 season, Tyler Jr. transferred to Utah State.

In 2021, Tyler Jr. became an immediate contributor to a potent Aggie offense. He helped USU to an 11-3 record and Mountain West Conference title in his first season with the program.

In 25 games with the Aggies, the running back posted 449 carries for 2,006 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also added 26 catches for 179 yards and a touchdown as a receiver.

Tyler Jr. was honored as a Second-Team All-Mountain West player in 2022. After his final season with USU, the running back played in the 2023 Hula Bowl and participated in the 2023 College Gridiron Showcase.

Calvin Tyler Jr. at Utah State’s Pro Day

Height: 5-7 5/8

Weight: 204 lbs.

Wing: 68 inches

Hand: 8 4/8 inches

Bench Press: 14 reps

Vertical Jump: 34.0 inches

Broad Jump: 9 feet

40-Yard Dash: 4.53 seconds

3-Cone Drill: 7.27 seconds

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.39 seconds

