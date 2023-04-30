2 stabbed, shots fired early Sunday in Downtown SLC

Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
Apr 30, 2023, 10:55 AM | Updated: 11:11 am

A Salt Lake City police officer investigates one of the crime scenes overnight in Downtown. (Salt Lake City Police Department)

(Salt Lake City Police Department)

SALT LAKE CITY — Two people were stabbed, one critically, and a window was damaged from a gunshot in Downtown Salt Lake City overnight police said.

The stabbings and shooting were apparently unrelated according to a news release. Police are requesting the public’s help with any information related to the incidents.

The first report of a stabbing came in at approximately 2:41 Sunday morning the release said. Officers responded to a call about a stabbing at 32 East Exchange Place. “When officers got on scene, they found a large crowd leaving and a person on the ground with a critical injury,” the release stated.

The officers started lifesaving first aid on the victim and then paramedics and firefighters took that person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

As officers investigated that scene they heard gunfire. They requested help from 911 to search for that crime scene.

“At 3:52 a.m., officers attempted to stop a person possibly connected to the shooting near 60 West Market Street, but that person ran away. Additional officers responded and started looking for the suspect,” the release said.

The discovered that a gunshot had damaged a window at the Orrin G. Hatch United States Courthouse. The release said an officer reported seeing someone who matched a suspect’s description in the area of 600 South Main Street.

Officers quickly locked down the area.

As that investigation continued 911 received a call from a hospital at approximately 4:30 a.m. to report that a person walked in with a stab wound. The release stated, “Officers believe that person was stabbed during the fight at 32 East Exchange Place and left the area before officers and paramedics arrived.”

That person’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Just three minutes later, South Salt Lake police found the shooting suspect and arrested him safely. The release said officers did find a gun.

Police did not release any names connected to the incidents.

Officers asked anyone with information, video or photos, or social media posts connected to these incidents to call 801-799-3000 and ask to speak with an officer.

