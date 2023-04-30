Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
Troy Williams Throws TD Pass, Leads Maulers To Win Over Stars

Apr 30, 2023

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes quarterback Troy Williams tossed a touchdown pass and led the Pittsburgh Maulers to a win over the Philadelphia Stars in Week 3 of the 2023 USFL season.

The Stars hosted the Maulers at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, April 30.

With 1:12 remaining in the third quarter, Williams connected with Bailey Gaither for eight yards and six points. The former Utah standout’s strike pushed Pittsburgh’s lead to 21-10.

The Maulers missed the subsequent extra-point try.

Pittsburgh held on to defeat Philadelphia, 21-13. It was the Maulers’ first victory of the season.

Williams finished the contest 10/18 passing for 96 yards and a touchdown. He also ran the ball seven times for 65 yards.

With the win, the Maulers improved their record to 1-2 this season.

RELATED: Panthers DB Corrion Ballard Snags Interception During Win Over Stars

Pittsburgh’s next game is against the Birmingham Stallions. The contest will take place at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio on Sunday, May 7. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. (MDT). The game will be televised on FS1.

About Troy Williams

Prior to his professional career, the Carson, California native attended Washington and Santa Monica College before transferring to the University of Utah. Williams played for the Utes from 2016-17.

During his two seasons with Utah, Williams threw for 3,569 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions with a 53 percent completion rate. He also ran the ball 151 times for 310 yards and nine touchdowns.

After his college career, Williams played in the Canadian Football League from 2019-22.

About the USFL

2023 USFL Teams

*new franchise for the 2023 season – Memphis replaced the Tampa Bay Bandits (temporary hiatus)

The original edition of the USFL started in 1982. The league played three seasons before ceasing operations in 1986. The 18-team league faced competition from the NFL.

In June 2021, the USFL announced it would return with an eight-team league in 2022. The league’s 2022 regular season schedule was played in only two locations in Birmingham, Alabama. The games were televised nationally on NBC or FOX.

The 2023 regular season games will be played in Detroit, Michigan, Canton, Ohio, Birmingham, Alabama, and Memphis, Tennessee.

The USFL is the third major professional football league operating in the United States in 2023. In addition to the USFL and NFL, the twice-defunct XFL rebooted for a third time in February.

However, unlike the USFL, the 2023 edition of the XFL includes a partnership with the NFL. The XFL previously ceased its operations in 2001 and 2020. A year before the XFL’s second stint, another football league, the Alliance of American Football (AAF) ceased to operate.

Kyle Ireland is a Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com and co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Twitter (@kyleireland) and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

