SUNDAY EDITION
Sunday Edition: Utah Rep. Tyler Clancy and Sen. Mitt Romney
Apr 30, 2023, 3:47 PM
This week on Sunday Edition, Doug talks with Utah’s youngest lawmaker, Representative Tyler Clancy. Together they discuss the bipartisan supported bill he sponsored for Peace Officer Training Modification. He also talks with Senator Mitt Romney about the national debt and the debate over raising the debt ceiling.
