Bees Bullets: Mickey Moniak’s Hot Bat Leads Salt Lake Bees In El Paso

SALT LAKE CITY – Salt Lake Bees pitchers can’t wait to get out of El Paso while Mickey Moniak and the rest of the Bees lineup hope they can extend their stay. The Bees and Chihuahuas combined to score 102 runs in six West Texas games.

Salt Lake (11-16) won the last two games of a six-game series against the El Paso Chihuahuas (11-16).

A week after scoring 11 runs in six games at home, the Bees exploded for 51 runs in El Paso.

Moniak, the first overall pick in 2016 by the Philadelphia Phillies, led the PCL with five home runs and nine RBI during the week. Moniak’s 11 hits were tied for the league lead as well. Trey Cabbage’s four home runs were the second most in the league over the last seven days.

The Bees hit 14 home runs as a team.

Salt Lake’s pitching staff closed the week with an 8.06 ERA, allowing more than two hitters per inning to reach base.

Salt Lake Bees Transactions

Relief pitcher Chris Devenski got the call from the Angels on Saturday. Through seven appearances and nine innings out of Keith Johnson’s bullpen.

Devenski heads to Los Angeles with a 4.00 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, and nine strikeouts. He went two innings in his last appearance on April 26, surrendering only a solo home run.

In a separate move, reliever Justin Garza was placed on waivers and subsequently claimed by the Boston Red Sox on Friday, April 28. Garza had a 4.32 ERA across 8.1 innings for Salt Lake this season.

Game Four

Salt Lake couldn’t hold on to an extra-inning lead as their now six-game losing streak continues with the 6-5 loss.

Kevin Padlo doubled home Jo Adell to open the first inning.

Trailing 3-1, a bases-loaded walk to Trey Cabbage followed by Padlo’s second run-scoring hit gave Salt Lake a 4-3 lead.

Bees starter Jake Lee labored through 3.2 innings, giving up eight hits and a single run in each of the first four innings.

Five scoreless innings sent the game to extra innings where Bees catcher Chris Okey scored Mickey Moniak with a single to left.

After Holder retired the first batter he faced in the tenth, Preston Tucker hit the second of back-to-back singles, scoring Jose Iglesias for the walk-0ff win.

Drew Carlton (1-0) earned the win while Holder took the loss (0-2)

Game Five

Bees bats broke out as Salt Lake scored early and often in another PCL slugfest. The 14-10 Bees victory ends a six-game losing streak.

El Paso took a 1-0 first-inning lead but it would be their last lead of the evening.

In the second, RBI singles from Michael Stefanic and Taylor gave Salt Lake a 2-1 advantage.

Taylor continued a good night at the plate in the fourth, following Chris Okey’s first homer with the Bees with a solo shot of his own.

In the fifth, Trey Cabbage continued his assault on PCL baseballs with his eighth home run of the year. One batter later, former first overall pick Mickey Moniak launched his sixth long ball of the year to give Salt Lake a 7-3 lead. The Bees went on to a six-run fifth.

El Paso answered with a station-to-station fifth. Seven consecutive singles led to the Chihuahuas scoring six runs of their own to make the score 11-9 after five.

Angels 2018 first-round pick Jordyn Adams hit his sixth-home run of the season, a two-run shot that gave his team a 13-9 lead. Two innings later, Michael Stefanic finished the scoring with his second triple of the year, plating Moniak.

Jacob Webb (1-3) got the win with Matt Waldron (0-3) taking the loss,

Game Six

Salt Lake scored six runs in the first three innings on their way to a series-ending 8-4 win.

First-inning home runs from Mickey Moniak and Trey Cabbage gave Salt Lake an early 3-0 advantage.

El Paso got a run back in the bottom of the first but David Fletcher hit an RBI double and scored on Moniak’s second hit of the game to give the Bees a 5-1 lead.

Moniak hit his eighth home run of the year and fifth of the week in the sixth. Preston Palmeiro’s ninth-inning RBI single scored Jordyn Adams for the 8-4 win.

Ryan Smith (1-1) gets the win with 3.2 scoreless innings in relief, Pedro Avila (1-4) takes the loss with Aaron Hernandez (1) nailing down his first save.

Angels, Bees & Baseball Miscellany

Friday

  • In the ‘feel good’ story of the week, Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks is back on the mound after finishing chemotherapy treatments earlier this month

  • Philadelphia came out on top of this World Series rematch thanks to a robbery from Nick Castellanos

 

Saturday

  • Two Mike Trout (7) homers weren’t enough as the Angels fell 7-5 in Milwaukee

  • The San Diego Padres and San Francisco ‘Gigantes’ squared off at Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium in Mexico City on Saturday and the ball was FLYING! Maybe an MLB franchise at 7,200 feet above sea level wouldn’t be a great idea

  • Texas Rangers free agent addition Nathan Eovaldi shoved against the New York Yankees on Saturday

Sunday

  • The Angels salvaged game three in Milwaukee with a 3-0 shutout of the Brewers. This Ohtani bomb stayed in the air for more than seven seconds. That’s a long time

Walk-offs That Were

  • Jean Segura good in teal and how does the saying go? Look good, feel good. Segura ends this one with a walk-off single past the Chicago Cubs drawn-in infield

  • This 2022 AL Wild Card rematch between the Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays didn’t disappoint. Daulton Varsho give Toronto the 1-0 win with this walk-off

Listen to 'Voice of the Bees' Steve Klauke on KSL Sports Zone. All Salt Lake Bees games are featured on the KSL Sports app.

KSL Sports coverage of  the Salt Lake Bees can be found here

