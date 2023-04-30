Tony Finau Wins 2023 Mexico Open For 6th Career PGA Tour Victory

SALT LAKE CITY – Utahn and PGA Tour golfer Tony Finau won the 2023 Mexico Open to earn his sixth career victory on the tour and seventh of his professional career.

The 2023 Mexico Open was held at Vidanta Vallarta in Villa Hidalgo, Mexico from April 27-30.

Finau won the event with a final score of -24. He beat Jon Rahm, who finished in second place on the leaderboard, by three strokes.

During his final round, Finau recorded five birdies to help secure the victory.

Finau’s first five PGA Tour wins came at the Puerto Rico Open (2016), The Northern Trust (2021), 3M Open (2022), Rocket Mortgage Classic (2022), and Cadence Bank Houston Open (2022). His other professional win came at the Stonebrae Classic (2014) on the Web.com Tour.

Tony Finau’s Scorecard

Round 1: 65

Round 2: 64

Round 3: 65

Round 4: 66

Clutch par save for @TonyFinauGolf 💪 He remains two shots ahead of the field @MexicoOpenGolf. pic.twitter.com/MENEjjjpzk — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 30, 2023

Final Leaderboard

1. Tony Finau (-24)

2. Jon Rahm (-21)

3. Brandon Wu (-19)

4. Akshay Bhatia (-18)

T5. Emiliano Grillo (-16)

T5. Eric Cole (-16)

The purse for the 2023 Mexico Open was $7.7 million. In 2022, Jon Rahm won the tournament.

El grupo final del torneo… mas emocionante imposible 🏆 🍿 ¿Quién será el nuevo campeón del #MexicoOpenatVidanta? The final group of the day are sure to put on a show 🏆🍿 Who will be crowned the new champion at the Mexico Open at Vidanta?#AsíseVive #PGATOUR pic.twitter.com/l8cDOCycwy — Mexico Open at Vidanta (@MexicoOpenGolf) April 30, 2023

Tony Finau in 2023

Two weeks prior to playing the Mexico Open, Finau posted his worst outing of the PGA Tour season when he finished tied for 31st place at the RBC Heritage.

A week before the RBC Heritage, Finau tied for 26th place at the Masters Tournament. The 2023 Masters was Finau’s sixth appearance at the major tournament. He’s never missed the cut at the Masters. His best finish at the tourney came in 2019 when he tied for fifth place.

Before the Masters, Finau’s last event was THE PLAYERS Championship in early March. He tied for 19th place at the event. Finau has played in seven tournaments since the start of the calendar year. His best finish came in the first of those events, the Sentry Tournament of Champions. He tied for seventh place at the tourney.

RELATED: Tony Finau Finishes In Top 30 At 2023 Masters Tournament

At the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Finau tied for ninth place, his only other top-10 finish so far in 2023.

Prior to the RBC Heritage, Finau’s worst result of the calendar year came when he tied for 24th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland