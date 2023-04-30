Locals In The XFL: 2023 Playoff Semifinals Recap

SALT LAKE CITY – Multiple players with ties to the state of Utah helped their teams advance to the XFL Championship Game. Here is how the local players performed during the semifinal round of the 2023 XFL playoffs:

Former Utah Utes

Francis Bernard – Linebacker – D.C. Defenders (9-1)

The former Utah linebacker had four total tackles and two solo tackles in D.C.’s 37-21 win over the Seattle Sea Dragons on Sunday, April 30.

Next Game: 2023 XFL Championship Game vs. Arlington Renegades on Saturday, May 13 at 6 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN+

Former BYU Cougars

Tomasi Laulile – Defensive Lineman – Arlington Renegades (4-6)

The former BYU defensive lineman had one total tackle, one solo tackle, one sack, and one tackle for loss in Arlington’s 26-11 win over the Houston Roughnecks in the South Division Championship on Saturday, April 30.

Next Game: 2023 XFL Championship Game vs. D.C. Defenders on Saturday, May 13 at 6 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN+

WE MADE IT TO THE CHAMPIONSHIPPPPP!!! LFG!!!! 🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/Mp6Hd46IQW — Arlington Renegades (@XFLRenegades) April 30, 2023

Tejan Koroma – Offensive Lineman – Seattle Sea Dragons (7-3)

The former BYU center and the Sea Dragons suffered a 37-21 loss to the D.C. Defenders on Sunday, April 30.

Next Game: None – Eliminated from XFL Playoffs

Former Utah State Aggies

Dominik Eberle – Kicker – Seattle Sea Dragons (7-3)

The former Utah State kicker was 1/1 on field goals in Seattle’s 37-21 loss to the D.C. Defenders on Sunday, April 30.

Next Game: None – Eliminated from XFL Playoffs

About the XFL

In April 2020, the XFL suspended league operations and terminated its employees amid the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 12 former college football players from the state of Utah were on active 52-man rosters in the eight-team league. Along with the 12 players, former BYU and Utah offensive coordinator Norm Chow was the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Wildcats.

In 2019, another football league, the American Alliance of Football, folded before the completion of its inaugural season.

After the XFL suspended operations, new ownership purchased the league. The group is led by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Unlike the current edition of the USFL, which will start its second season in 2023, the XFL has partnered with the NFL.

