Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Two teen runways from Catalyst Residential Treatment Center, missing for two days

Apr 30, 2023, 5:15 PM | Updated: 6:43 pm

Brigham City...

Brigham City

KSL TV's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — Two 15-year-olds went missing on the night of April 28 from Catalyst Residential Treatment Center.

Chad Reyes, Police Cheif of Brigham City Police Department, told KSL NewsRadio a supervisor at the center reported the missing teens.

Currently, the teens do not meet the criteria for a missing endangered alert, said Reyes.

Furthermore, he said the treatment center is not very secure. And the department receives reports of runaways a couple of times yearly.

The police department is in contact with the parents of both 15-year-olds. Furthermore, Utah Transit Authority and the Salt Lake City International Airport are in contact with the department to locate the teens.

However, Reyes said there are no solid leads thus far.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

FILE: Salt Lake City Police...

Michael Houck

Man arrested after armed standoff at a Salt Lake resource center

A man was taken into custody for refusing to give up his firearm at a resource center, causing it to evacuate residents Friday night.

21 hours ago

One of the seven flooding areas impacting Garden City, Utah. (Courtesy: Mayor Mike Leonhardt)...

Michael Houck

Garden City officials declare state of emergency due to flooding

The mayor of Garden City, Utah, has issued a state of emergency to prepare residents for flooding Saturday afternoon. 

21 hours ago

(KSLTV)...

Shelby Lofton

Summit County rivers placed on flood watch as water continues to rise

Summit County officials are keeping an eye on their rivers as the rapidly approaching warm weather is causing snow to melt quickly.

21 hours ago

U.S. Army staff sergeant Amber Oaks. (KSLTV/Jay Hancock)...

Andrew Adams

Army Staff Sergeant helps to save man wounded in SLC shooting

A U.S. Army staff sergeant found herself unexpectedly giving life-saving aid to a man who was shot during a road rage incident earlier in April.

21 hours ago

Canoemobile Program...

Logan Stefanich, KSL.com

Canoemobile program gives students a new way of looking at the Jordan River

Wilderness Inquiry's Canoemobile isn't your usual van down by the river — this one comes with a trailer carrying pounds of gear and strapped with canoes.

21 hours ago

Kyle Petty Charity Ride...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Former NASCAR great Kyle Petty hosts annual charity ride through Utah, Nevada

What began as a cross-country ride from California to North Carolina in 1995, Kyle Petty's Charity Ride Across America has grown into an annual event; and it's passing through Utah's majestic landscapes for the second year in a row.

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Two teen runways from Catalyst Residential Treatment Center, missing for two days