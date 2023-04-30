Two teen runways from Catalyst Residential Treatment Center, missing for two days

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — Two 15-year-olds went missing on the night of April 28 from Catalyst Residential Treatment Center.

Chad Reyes, Police Cheif of Brigham City Police Department, told KSL NewsRadio a supervisor at the center reported the missing teens.

Currently, the teens do not meet the criteria for a missing endangered alert, said Reyes.

Furthermore, he said the treatment center is not very secure. And the department receives reports of runaways a couple of times yearly.

The police department is in contact with the parents of both 15-year-olds. Furthermore, Utah Transit Authority and the Salt Lake City International Airport are in contact with the department to locate the teens.

However, Reyes said there are no solid leads thus far.