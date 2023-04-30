Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
Locals In The USFL: 2023 Week Three Recap

Apr 30, 2023, 5:21 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Here is how the local players performed during the third week of the 2023 USFL season:

RELATED: Rebooted USFL Returning For Second Season In 2023

Former Utah Utes

Brian Allen – Cornerback – Birmingham Stallions* (2-1)

The former Utah defensive back had two total tackles, one solo tackle, and a pass breakup in Birmingham’s 45-31 loss to the New Orleans Breakers on Saturday, April 29.

Next Game: @ Pittsburgh Maulers on Sunday, May 7 at 4:30 p.m. (MDT) on FS1

Bamidele Olaseni – Offensive Lineman – Houston Gamblers (1-2)

The former Utah offensive lineman and the Gamblers beat the Memphis Showboats, 30-26, on Saturday, April 29.

Next Game: @ Philadelphia Stars on Saturday, May 6 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

T.J. Pledger – Running Back – Houston Gamblers (1-2)

The former Utah running back had four carries for 44 yards in Houston’s 30-26 win over the Memphis Showboats on Saturday, April 29. Pledger also had two receptions for eight yards.

Next Game: @ Philadelphia Stars on Saturday, May 6 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Josh Nurse – Cornerback – Memphis Showboats (0-3)

The former Utah defensive back suffered a 30-26 loss to the Houston Gamblers on Saturday, April 29.

Next Game: @ Michigan Panthers on Saturday, May 6 at 5:30 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

Viane Moala – Defensive Tackle – Memphis Showboats (0-3)

The former Utah defensive lineman had two total tackles, one solo tackle, and a pass breakup in Memphis’ 30-26 loss to the Houston Gamblers on Saturday, April 29.

Next Game: @ Michigan Panthers on Saturday, May 6 at 5:30 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

Corrion Ballard – Safety – Michigan Panthers (2-1)

The former Utah defensive back had seven tackles in Michigan’s 28-13 loss to the New Jersey Generals on Sunday, April 30.

Next Game: vs. Memphis Showboats on Saturday, May 6 at 5:30 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

Lo Falemaka – Offensive Lineman – New Orleans Breakers (3-0)

The former Utah offensive lineman and the Breakers beat the Birmingham Stallions, 45-31, on Saturday, April 29.

Next Game: @ New Jersey Generals on Sunday, May 7 at 1 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

Salesi Uhatafe – Offensive Lineman – New Orleans Breakers (3-0)

The former Utah offensive lineman and the Breakers beat the Birmingham Stallions, 45-31, on Saturday, April 29.

Next Game: @ New Jersey Generals on Sunday, May 7 at 1 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

Troy Williams – Quarterback – Pittsburgh Maulers (1-2)

The former Utah quarterback was 10/18 passing for 96 yards and a touchdown in Pittsburgh’s 21-13 win over the Philadelphia Stars on Sunday, April 30. Williams also ran the ball seven times for 65 yards.

Next Game: vs. Birmingham Stallions on Sunday, May 7 at 4:30 p.m. (MDT) on FS1

Former BYU Cougars

Dayan Lake – Safety – Houston Gamblers (1-2)

The former BYU defensive back had five total tackles, four solo tackles, two tackles for loss, and a pass breakup in Houston’s 30-26 win over the Memphis Showboats on Saturday, April 29.

Next Game: @ Philadelphia Stars on Saturday, May 6 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Troy Warner – Safety – Memphis Showboats (0-3)

The former BYU defensive back had five total tackles and three solo tackles in Memphis’ 30-26 loss to the Houston Gamblers on Saturday, April 29.

Next Game: @ Michigan Panthers on Saturday, May 6 at 5:30 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

Corbin Kaufusi – Offensive Lineman – Memphis Showboats* (0-3)

The former BYU offensive lineman and the Showboats suffered a 30-26 loss to the Houston Gamblers on Saturday, April 29.

Next Game: @ Michigan Panthers on Saturday, May 6 at 5:30 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

Samson Nacua – Wide Receiver – Pittsburgh Maulers (1-2)

The former BYU wide receiver and the Maulers beat the Philadelphia Stars, 21-13, on Sunday, April 30.

Next Game: vs. Birmingham Stallions on Sunday, May 7 at 4:30 p.m. (MDT) on FS1

Beau Tanner – Safety – Pittsburgh Maulers (1-2)

The former BYU defensive back and the Maulers beat the Philadelphia Stars, 21-13, on Sunday, April 30.

Next Game: vs. Birmingham Stallions on Sunday, May 7 at 4:30 p.m. (MDT) on FS1

Former Weber State Wildcats

Adam Rodriguez – Defensive End – Philadelphia Stars* (1-2)

The former Weber State defensive end had eight total tackles, four solo tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss, and a pass breakup in Philadelphia’s 21-13 loss to the Pittsburgh Maulers on Sunday, April 30.

Next Game: vs. Houston Gamblers on Saturday, May 6 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Trey Hoskins – Defensive Back – Houston Gamblers (1-2)

The former Weber State defensive back and the Gamblers beat the Memphis Showboats, 30-26, on Saturday, April 29.

Next Game: @ Philadelphia Stars on Saturday, May 6 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Former Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Brock Miller – Punter – New Jersey Generals* (2-1)

The former Southern Utah kicker punted five times with an average of 44.2 yards per kick in New Jersey’s 28-13 win over the Michigan Panthers on Sunday, April 30.

Next Game: vs. New Orleans Breakers on Sunday, May 7 at 1 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

Marquez Tucker – Offensive Lineman – Birmingham Stallions* (2-1)

The former Southern Utah offensive man and the Stallions suffered a 45-31 loss to the New Orleans Breakers on Saturday, April 29.

Next Game: @ Pittsburgh Maulers on Sunday, May 7 at 4:30 p.m. (MDT) on FS1

Former High School Standouts

Gabriel Sewell Jr. – Linebacker – Philadelphia Stars (Desert Hills/Nevada)* (1-2)

The former Desert Hills standout had six total tackles and three solo tackles in Philadelphia’s 21-13 loss to the Pittsburgh Maulers on Sunday, April 30.

Next Game: vs. Houston Gamblers on Saturday, May 6 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

* returning player from the 2022 USFL season

RELATED: Two Local Players Help Team Capture 2022 USFL Championship

About the USFL

2023 USFL Teams

**new franchise for the 2023 season – Memphis replaced the Tampa Bay Bandits (temporary hiatus)

RELATED STORIES

The original edition of the USFL started in 1982. The league played three seasons before ceasing operations in 1986. The 18-team league faced competition from the National Football League (NFL).

In June 2021, the USFL announced it would return with an eight-team league in 2022. The league’s 2022 regular season schedule was played in only two locations in Birmingham, Alabama. The games were televised nationally on NBC or FOX.

The 2023 regular season games will be played in Detroit, Michigan, Canton, Ohio, Birmingham, Alabama, and Memphis, Tennessee.

The USFL is the third major professional football league operating in the United States in 2023. In addition to the USFL and NFL, the twice-defunct XFL rebooted for a third time in February.

However, unlike the USFL, the 2023 edition of the XFL includes a partnership with the NFL. The XFL previously ceased its operations in 2001 and 2020. A year before the XFL’s second stint, another football league, the Alliance of American Football (AAF) ceased to operate.

Kyle Ireland is a Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com and co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Twitter (@kyleireland) and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

KSL 5 TV Live

