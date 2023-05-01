Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Man arrested after armed standoff at a Salt Lake resource center

Apr 30, 2023, 8:32 PM | Updated: 8:48 pm

FILE: Salt Lake City Police...

FILE: Salt Lake City Police

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was taken into custody for refusing to give up his firearm at a resource center, causing it to evacuate residents Friday night.

Bridie Geeter, 33, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for two third-degree felony charges of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony charge of possessing a firearm by a restricted person, and misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and criminal trespassing, according to the affidavit.

Salt Lake City police officers responded to the Gail Miller Resource Center after a 911 call of a resident with a gun.

When SLCPD officers arrived on the scene, witnesses told police that Geeter was a new resident at the shelter and was displaying a gun in his backpack. The shelter’s staff told Geeter he could not enter the facility with it and asked him to leave.

“Staff stated that the (Geeter) then appeared to be “‘on edge” and kept trying to get behind the front desk, which is a restricted area to the residents,” according to the affidavit.

Since Geeter wasn’t complying with their demands, shelter staff, and residents evacuated the building.

According to the affidavit, SLCPD officers entered a concealed area inside of the shelter and observed Geeter with a handgun behind the front desk. Shelter security footage showed the suspect pacing back and forth with the gun in his hand.

“(Geeter) then suddenly ran from behind the desk and up the stairs to where the dorm rooms are located,” according to the affidavit. “Multiple additional officers then entered the shelter, and the (suspect) came down and was placed into custody.”

Police found a 9mm handgun, with a chambered round, and an extended magazine containing an additional 15 rounds on the stairs that Geeter came from.

During a Post Miranda interview, Geeter claimed that “people were out there trying to get him” but didn’t believe anyone in the shelter “was a threat,” according to the affidavit. The suspect couldn’t explain why he felt threatened.

SLCPD officers noted that Geeter seemed paranoid and nervous. After a search of his belongings, officers found methamphetamine, which Geeter admitted to being a user of.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Crime

This "vampire straw," designed as an inconspicuous self-defense weapon, was confiscated at Boston's...

Zoe Sottile

‘Vampire straw’ confiscated from traveler at Boston airport

A traveler at Boston Logan International Airport was arrested after he was found to have in his carry-on luggage a so-called "vampire straw," which can be used as a weapon.

21 hours ago

U.S. Army staff sergeant Amber Oaks. (KSLTV/Jay Hancock)...

Andrew Adams

Army Staff Sergeant helps to save man wounded in SLC shooting

A U.S. Army staff sergeant found herself unexpectedly giving life-saving aid to a man who was shot during a road rage incident earlier in April.

21 hours ago

The newest images of Francisco Oropesa. (FBI Houston)...

Christina Maxouris, Holly Yan and Nouran Salahieh

‘He could be anywhere now:’ Police manhunt continues for suspect in Texas mass shooting

A police manhunt is continuing for a Texas man, considered armed and dangerous, who allegedly shot his neighbors on Friday after they asked him to stop firing off rounds in his yard.

21 hours ago

Overnight crime scene...

Cary Schwanitz

2 stabbed, shots fired early Sunday in Downtown SLC

Two people were stabbed, one critically, and a window was damaged from a gunshot in Downtown Salt Lake City overnight police said.

21 hours ago

...

KYW Staff

2 Philadelphia teens charged, victims identified in triple murder

Two teenagers have been charged in the quadruple shooting that killed three people Friday afternoon in the city's Lawncrest neighborhood, police say.

2 days ago

A portion of the "booby trap" device hidden in bushes and connected to the walkway wire, as shown i...

Logan Smith, KCNC

Colorado Man accused of setting trap which injured door-to-door salesman skips court

A Douglas County District Court judge recently issued a warrant for a Highlands Ranch resident accused of constructing a "booby trap" on his home's front steps which injured a door-to-door salesman.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Man arrested after armed standoff at a Salt Lake resource center