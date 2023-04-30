Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU WR Kody Epps Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Apr 30, 2023, 8:52 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – On the final day of the post-spring transfer portal window, BYU wide receiver Kody Epps entered the portal.

247Sports and The Athletic first reported the news. KSL Sports confirmed the reports.

Epps is a fourth-year sophomore and one of the leaders of the BYU football program on offense. So his entry into the portal comes as a surprise. Epps has been viewed as one of the top receivers for BYU football heading into their first season in the Big 12 Conference.

One of Epps’ teammates, BYU safety Micah Harper tweeted in response to reports of Epps in the portal, “Go handle business, brudda.”

Last season, Epps had a breakout year at BYU, hauling in 39 receptions for 459 yards and six touchdowns. In addition, the Los Angeles native was a star receiver at California powerhouse Mater Dei High School, catching passes from this year’s No. 1 overall NFL draft pick, Bryce Young.

During spring practices, Epps sat out due to a shoulder injury that he suffered during a game at Liberty last fall. Despite the setback, he’s expected to have a full recovery and be ready to go for the start of fall camp.

Epps has emerged as a BYU fan favorite for not only his play on the field but big personality and embracing of BYU culture away from the field. On April 1, Epps tweeted about his experience at Latter-day Saint General Conference. Epps is not a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Players that enter the NCAA Transfer Portal can return to the original institution they were previously at. For example, BYU women’s basketball star Lauren Gustin recently had a move into the portal before announcing she was returning.

Epps will likely have a sizable list of schools calling for the 5-foot-11, 187-pound pass catcher.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU moving to the Big 12 Conference on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Locals In The USFL: 2023 Week Three Recap

Here is how the players with ties to the state of Utah performed during the third week of the 2023 USFL season.

21 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Locals In The XFL: 2023 Playoff Semifinals Recap

Here is how the players with ties to the state of Utah performed during the semifinal round of the 2023 XFL playoffs.

21 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Tony Finau Wins 2023 Mexico Open For 6th Career PGA Tour Victory

PGA Tour golfer Tony Finau won the 2023 Mexico Open to earn his sixth career victory on the tour and seventh of his professional career.

21 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bees Bullets: Mickey Moniak’s Hot Bat Leads Salt Lake Bees In El Paso

Salt Lake Bees pitchers can't wait to get out of El Paso while batters are hoping they can extend their stay.

21 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Troy Williams Throws TD Pass, Leads Maulers To Win Over Stars

Troy Williams tossed a touchdown pass and led the Pittsburgh Maulers to a win over the Philadelphia Stars in Week 3 of the 2023 USFL season.

21 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Hammon Mum On Potential Interest In Raptors’ Coaching Gig

Aces coach Becky Hammon didn't comment directly that the Raptors have received permission to interview her for their head coaching position.

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

BYU WR Kody Epps Enters NCAA Transfer Portal