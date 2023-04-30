BYU WR Kody Epps Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

PROVO, Utah – On the final day of the post-spring transfer portal window, BYU wide receiver Kody Epps entered the portal.

247Sports and The Athletic first reported the news. KSL Sports confirmed the reports.

BYU WR Kody Epps has entered the transfer portal, @247SportsPortal has learned. He had 39 catches for 459 yards and 6 TDs last season. https://t.co/znWhQyeKvx — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) May 1, 2023

Epps is a fourth-year sophomore and one of the leaders of the BYU football program on offense. So his entry into the portal comes as a surprise. Epps has been viewed as one of the top receivers for BYU football heading into their first season in the Big 12 Conference.

One of Epps’ teammates, BYU safety Micah Harper tweeted in response to reports of Epps in the portal, “Go handle business, brudda.”

Go handle business brudda 🤞🏽 https://t.co/355JKQz55V — Micah Harper (@micahharper_) May 1, 2023

Last season, Epps had a breakout year at BYU, hauling in 39 receptions for 459 yards and six touchdowns. In addition, the Los Angeles native was a star receiver at California powerhouse Mater Dei High School, catching passes from this year’s No. 1 overall NFL draft pick, Bryce Young.

During spring practices, Epps sat out due to a shoulder injury that he suffered during a game at Liberty last fall. Despite the setback, he’s expected to have a full recovery and be ready to go for the start of fall camp.

Epps has emerged as a BYU fan favorite for not only his play on the field but big personality and embracing of BYU culture away from the field. On April 1, Epps tweeted about his experience at Latter-day Saint General Conference. Epps is not a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Players that enter the NCAA Transfer Portal can return to the original institution they were previously at. For example, BYU women’s basketball star Lauren Gustin recently had a move into the portal before announcing she was returning.

Epps will likely have a sizable list of schools calling for the 5-foot-11, 187-pound pass catcher.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU moving to the Big 12 Conference on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper.

Follow @Mitch_Harper