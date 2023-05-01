Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

UTAH'S FLOOD WATCH

National Weather Service issues flood warning for Emigration Creek

Apr 30, 2023, 9:55 PM | Updated: 10:18 pm

Shara Park's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Residents in Emigration Canyon sprang into action Sunday as Emigration Creek jumped its bed in several areas threatening to flood homes.

“We’ve seen it just go up and up and up and up,” said Tim Erickson, a resident in Emigration Canyon.

Emigration Creek hit flood stage at approximately 7 pm, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a flood warning through Thursday.

“We’re totally nervous. We’re just sitting there staring at it,” Erickson said.

Erickson’s property is one of dozens in the canyon lined with sandbags. His next-door neighbor has a wall of sandbags blocking his driveway and keeping the creek, which has outgrown its bed, from entering his home.

“It’s up over the top of our culvert, which is usually only 6 inches deep in water normally, and were up over it,” Erickson said.

One of the biggest issues in the canyon is keeping ditches clear of debris. Crews moved up and down the canyon using excavators to pull logs and branches out of the water.

“We’ve had multiple culverts plug and are eroding driveways, in some cases eroding the road in some places,” said Joe Smolka, Mayor of Emigration Canyon Metro Township.

Smolka spent the day checking on residents, filling sandbags, and ensuring ditches were cleared. He said over 20,000 sandbags protect the most vulnerable homes in the canyon – and yet it’s still not enough.

“We need people to fill sandbags,” the mayor said. “I’m anticipating in the next three days we’re going to have very high flows.”

There are several sandbag stations throughout the canyon where volunteers spent time at. By the evening, most of the piles were running low.

“We’ll evaluate tonight. We have enough for tonight or couldn’t get it here in time for tonight,” Smolka said.

While crews continue to dig debris out of the creek and away from ditches, Erickson said he and his neighbors would remain on high alert, especially with the record heat.

“The last couple of days, it’s heated up, and with that, it becomes browner and higher.”

He said he is thankful for everyone jumping into action.

“We have neighbors who care, community members who care. It’s been stunningly awesome.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Utah's Flood Watch

One of the seven flooding areas impacting Garden City, Utah. (Courtesy: Mayor Mike Leonhardt)...

Michael Houck

Garden City officials declare state of emergency due to flooding

The mayor of Garden City, Utah, has issued a state of emergency to prepare residents for flooding Saturday afternoon. 

1 day ago

(KSLTV)...

Shelby Lofton

Summit County rivers placed on flood watch as water continues to rise

Summit County officials are keeping an eye on their rivers as the rapidly approaching warm weather is causing snow to melt quickly.

1 day ago

Weber River channel...

Brittany Tait

Channel opened on Weber River as flood watch begins

Weber County Officials are keeping a close eye on the Weber River after the National Weather Service issued a flood watch for it and two others.

1 day ago

Volunteers at Murry Park helping to fill sandbags. (KSLTV/Mark Less)...

Alex Cabrero

Tens of thousands of sandbags filled during big volunteer event at Murray Park

As temperatures rise, the snow in the mountains melts, and the water quickly flows down to the valley, causing lots of sandbagging events to happen Saturday. 

2 days ago

Midvale sandbags...

Shara Park

Utah prepares for first major warm weather threat

ith shovels and gloves in hand, volunteers filled hundreds of sandbags Friday at the Salt Lake County Flood Control Shed located at 604 West 6960 South in Midvale.

3 days ago

With so many Utah communities concerned about potential flooding this spring, because of the heavy ...

Larry D. Curtis

Salt Lake County wants you ‘runoff ready’ as temperatures head well above normal

SALT LAKE CITY — Are you runoff ready? Salt Lake County says preparing for spring runoff, after a record amount of snow in Utah’s mountains, starts today. As temperatures warm up this week, prep-time might pass as high mountain and city temperatures bring water fast from Utah’s runoff. Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson declared […]

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

National Weather Service issues flood warning for Emigration Creek