Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL

Lori Vallow Daybell’s DNA used as evidence for first time in her murder trial

May 1, 2023, 10:56 AM | Updated: 11:48 am

FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell, appears in court in Lihue, Hawaii, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. The only s...

FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell, appears in court in Lihue, Hawaii, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. The only surviving child of Vallow Daybell charged in the murders of her two youngest children and a romantic rival confronted his mother about his siblings' deaths in an emotional phone call played for jurors on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Idaho prosecutors played the call during the triple murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell after calling her son, Colby Ryan, to the stand. (Dennis Fujimoto/The Garden Island via Associated Press, Pool, File)

(Dennis Fujimoto/The Garden Island via Associated Press, Pool, File)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

BOISE, Idaho — For the first time, Lori Vallow Daybell‘s DNA has been entered as evidence into her murder trial.

A hair found attached to adhesive that is understood — but not clearly stated in court — to be part of the layers of tape and plastic found with her son JJ Vallow‘s body was tested and found to be a match for her.

The hair — entered as evidence #11168B of the trial — was found attached to adhesive, but prosecutors did not ask witnesses to clarify where the hair and adhesive were from Monday.

Click here for complete coverage of the Lori Vallow Daybell trial

Thursday witnesses discussed a hair found with, but not in direct contact with, JJ’s body. He was found duct taped and buried in plastic bags in the backyard of Vallow Daybell’s husband Chad Daybell — and on Thursday, hair not belonging to the victims was part of the testimony. Monday started with discussion of hair found with adhesive that belonged to the defendant, but left unstated that it was the same hair found with JJ.

No other hair has been discussed as DNA evidence during the trial.

Forensics show link from Chad Daybell and Alex Cox to burial of Tylee and JJ

In court testimony Monday, prosecutors called a senior DNA analyst, Keeley Coleman, to the stand to discuss laboratory findings from the discovered hair. She said the chances of the hair being found to be a match for Vallow Daybell’s hair is a 1 in 71 billion probability. The hair in evidence was tested and found not to be a match for DNA samples from victim Tylee Ryan and a friend of the Vallow family — Melanie Gibb — who previously testified. 

“If I were to see this, I would stick my hand into a hat of DNA profiles, I would see this profile one in 71 billion times,” Coleman said.

Lawyers defending Vallow Daybell suggested the laboratory looked at only a small portion of the DNA sequence because the hair didn’t yield full results, trying to show doubt about how conclusive testing is. They also asked Coleman about her experience.

NOTE: This story incorrectly stated witnesses testified about hair Friday, but it has been updated to stated the correct day of testimony as Thursday.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Lori Vallow Daybell Trial

courtroom sketch...

SAMANTHA HERRERA and Hugo Rikard-Bell, KSL NewsRadio

Idaho murder trial shifts from child victims to Utah mother and wife Tammy Daybell

Testimony in the murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell Friday, shifted from the death of her children to the death or her current husband's late wife, Tammy Daybell.

4 days ago

A collection of witness portraits from Thursday, April 27, 2023. (Pool)...

SAMANTHA HERRERA, KSL NewsRadio

Forensics show link from Chad Daybell and Alex Cox to burial of Tylee and JJ

The biggest news out of Thursday’s testimony came with the news of victim's blood and DNA was announced as found on tools in Chad Daybell's garage and when an analyst announced that a latent fingerprint from Alex Cox, Lori’s late brother, was found a plastic bag that wrapped JJ’s body.

5 days ago

Tylee Ryan speaks with Arizona detectives after her stepfather, Charles Vallow, was found dead. Aut...

Larry D. Curtis

Pickax in Chad Daybell’s shed found to have DNA matching Tylee Ryan

Blood on a pickax taken from Chad Daybell's shed matched the DNA profile of victim Tylee Ryan, a forensic biologist testified from the witness stand Thursday in the ongoing murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell.

5 days ago

JJ Vallow sits in Tylee Ryan's lap...

BY SAMANTHA HERRERA AND HUGO RIKARD-BELL, KSL NewsRadio

Autopsies offer clues about killing, burial of Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow

Jurors heard more testimony in the murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell on Wednesday, focused on the autopsy results for victims JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

6 days ago

A picture of murder victims hanging on a fence in Salem, Idaho...

Larry D. Curtis and Hugo Rikard-Bell

Coroner could not pinpoint manner of Tylee Ryan’s killing from destroyed remains

The coroner testifying in the murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell said the cause of her daughter Tylee Ryan's death was homicide, but her remains were so destroyed that the manner of that death could not be determined.

6 days ago

JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan. (Photos courtesy National Center For Missing & Exploited Children)...

Hugo Rikard-Bell and Larry D. Curtis

Coroner: JJ Vallow was killed by asphyxiation

JJ Vallow, adopted son of Lori Vallow Daybell, died of asphyxiation, according to Dr. Garth Warren, Idaho forensic pathologist.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Lori Vallow Daybell’s DNA used as evidence for first time in her murder trial