Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ENTERTAINMENT

Aerosmith announces farewell tour starting in September; Utah stop in November

May 1, 2023, 10:43 AM

FILE - Tom Hamilton, from left, Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, John Douglas and Brad Whitford of Aerosmit...

FILE - Tom Hamilton, from left, Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, John Douglas and Brad Whitford of Aerosmith, perform on Sept. 8, 2022, at Fenway Park in Boston. Aerosmith will be touring a city near you for the last time to celebrate their 50-plus years of being together. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band announced Monday, May 1, 2023 the dates for their farewell tour called “Peace Out” starting Sept. 2 in Philadelphia. (Photo by Winslow Townson/Invision/AP, file)
Credit: Winslow Townson/Invision/AP

(Photo by Winslow Townson/Invision/AP, file)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


LOS ANGELES (AP) — Aerosmith will be touring a city near you for the last time to celebrate the rock band’s 50-plus years together.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band announced Monday the dates for their farewell tour called “Peace Out” starting Sept. 2 in Philadelphia. The 40-date run of shows, which includes a stop in the band’s hometown of Boston on New Year’s Eve, will end Jan. 26 in Montreal.

“I think it’s about time,” guitarist Joe Perry said in an interview with The Associated Press.

Perry said the group, with frontman Steven Tyler, bassist Tom Hamilton, drummer Joey Kramer and guitarist Brad Whitford, learned from the staging and production from their recent Las Vegas residency shows.

Perry believes the time to say goodbye is now, especially with every founding band member over the age of 70. Tyler, 75, is the oldest in the group.

“It’s kind of a chance to celebrate the 50 years we’ve been out here,” Perry said. “You never know how much longer everybody’s going to be healthy to do this. … It’s been a while since we’ve actually done a real tour. We did that run in Vegas, which was great. It was fun, but (we’re) kind of anxious to get back on the road.“

Tyler and Perry said the band is looking forward to digging into their lengthy catalog of the group’s rock classics including “Crazy,” “Janie’s Got a Gun” and “Livin’ on the Edge.”

Over the years, Aerosmith, which formed in 1970, has collected four Grammys. The band broke boundaries intersecting rock and hip-hop with their epic collaboration with Run-DMC for “Walk This Way.”

Aerosmith performed the Super Bowl halftime show in 2001 and even had their own theme park attraction in 1999 at Disney World in Florida and later in Paris with the launch of the “Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith” ride.

“We’re opening up Pandora’s Box one last time to present our fans with the Peace Out tour,” Tyler said in a statement to the AP. His “Pandora’s Box” reference calls out Aerosmith’s 1991 three-disc compilation album that covered the band’s output from the 1970s to the early 1980s.

“Be there or beware as we bring all the toys out of the attic. Get ready,” Tyler added.

The band said Kramer decided to not take part in the current dates on the upcoming tour. He’s still a part of the group, but the drummer has been on leave to “focus his attention on his family and health” since their Vegas residency last year. Drummer John Douglas will continue to play in his place.

Perry called Kramer their brother. The band said his “legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed.”

Before the 40-date tour wraps, Perry said other cities domestically and internationally could be added.

“It’s the final farewell tour, but I have a feeling it will go on for a while,” he said. “But I don’t know how many times we’ll be coming back to the same cities. It could very possibly be the last time.”

Tickets for the Nov. 22 show in Salt Lake City go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Entertainment

This image released by Nintendo and Universal Studios shows Mario, voiced by Chris Pratt, left, and...

Jake Coyle

‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ hits $1B, is No. 1 for 4 weeks

It’s still Mario Time at the box office as “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” led ticket sales for the fourth straight weekend in U.S. and Canadian theaters.

2 days ago

This image released by Phillips shows "O.J. Simpson," an acrylic and silkscreen ink on canvas portr...

Associated Press

Andy Warhol portrait of OJ Simpson on auction block for 1st time ever

NEW YORK (AP) — It was 1977, and O.J. Simpson. Simpson, then 30, showed up without a football or a jersey, and Warhol had to scramble to find a ball. That Polaroid shoot led to 11 silkscreen portraits; one of them is now going on auction for the first time. Signed by both men, the […]

4 days ago

Carrie Fisher (L) and Billie Lourd in 2015, as Billie Lourd posts sweet tribute to mom Carrie Fishe...

Larry D. Curtis

Carrie Fisher to get star on Hollywood Walk of Fame on Star Wars Day

The late actress Carrie Fisher will be honored, posthumously, with a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame.

5 days ago

FILE:...

Dan Sewell

Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79

Jerry Springer, the former Cincinnati mayor and news anchor whose namesake TV show unleashed strippers, homewreckers and skinheads to brawl and spew obscenities on weekday afternoons, has died. He was 79.

5 days ago

FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel stu...

David Bauder

Tucker Carlson emerges on Twitter with political monologue

Tucker Carlson has emerged publicly two days after Fox News fired him.

6 days ago

File - A man walks past the News Corp. and Fox News headquarters on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in N...

Bobby Caina Calvan

Fox to hand over documents for 2nd voting machine lawsuit

Fox News has agreed to hand over thousands of documents to voting machine company Smartmatic, which is suing the network for defamation.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Aerosmith announces farewell tour starting in September; Utah stop in November