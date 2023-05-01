Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
Former USU, SUU, Utah Tech Players Receive NFL Minicamp Invitations

May 1, 2023, 11:09 AM

SALT LAKE CITY – Multiple players that played college football in the state of Utah received minicamp invitations following the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The NFL Draft took place in Kansas City, Missouri from April 27-29. Nine local players were selected during the seven-round event.

After the NFL Draft, multiple players that played college football in the Beehive State signed undrafted free agent deals with teams.

Others received minicamp invitations. The following players were the ones that received those invites:

Former Utah State Aggies

Logan Bonner – Quarterback – Indianapolis Colts & Buffalo Bills

After playing at Arkansas State from 2017-20, Bonner transferred to Utah State for the 2021 and 2022 seasons. During his first year with the Aggies, the Rowlett, Texas native threw for 3,628 yards, 36 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions with a 61.2 percent completion rate. Bonner helped the Aggies win their first Mountain West Conference title in 2021. Last season, he threw for 753 yards, six touchdowns, and eight interceptions before his year was cut short due to injury.

Bonner received minicamp invites from the Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills.

Hunter Reynolds – Safety – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The South Orange, New Jersey native played at Michigan from 2018-20 before transferring to Utah State ahead of the 2021 season. During his two years with the Aggies, Reynolds recorded 177 total tackles, 105 solo tackles, seven pass breakups, one sack, and four interceptions.

Reynolds received a minicamp invite from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brian Cobbs – Wide Receiver – Washington Commanders

After playing for the Maryland Terrapins from 2018-21, the Alexandria, Virginia native transferred to Utah State for the 2022 season. During his lone year with the Aggies, Cobbs hauled in 76 receptions for 923 yards and five touchdowns.

Cobbs received a minicamp invite from the Washington Commanders, according to NFL insider Aaron Wilson.

Former Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Jake Gerardi – Punter – Kansas City Chiefs

The Oceanside, California native was a punter/kicker for the Thunderbirds from 2020-22. During his three seasons with Southern Utah, Gerardi punted the ball 121 times with an average of 44.7 yards per kick. He landed 39 punts inside the 20-yard line during his 28-game SUU career. Gerardi was also 1/3 on field goals while at Southern Utah.

Gerardi received a minicamp invite from the Kansas City Chiefs, per the Summit Athletes agency.

Former Utah Tech Trailblazers

Darrius Nash – Defensive Back – New Orleans Saints

The Los Angeles, California native was a member of the Trailblazers from 2017-22. After redshirting in 2017, Nash saw action in 47 games over the next five seasons. During his Utah Tech career, Nash recorded 214 total tackles, 130 solo tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, four interceptions, four forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries.

Nash received a minicamp invite from the New Orleans Saints.

Kyle Ireland is a Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com and co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Twitter (@kyleireland) and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

