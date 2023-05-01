Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utes Bulletin: Things Happening In Utah Athletics (Week Of 5/1/23)

May 1, 2023, 1:10 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – This week’s Utah Utes Bulletin highlights the end of spring football and some of the smaller sports as they wind down in preparation for the summer break.

We will be playing a little catchup in this week’s bulletin with Utah Athletics after taking a much-needed week off at the conclusion of spring ball. If you need a bit of a review before diving into the past two weeks, you can check out the bulletin put out in the lead up to the 22 Forever Game here.

Without further ado, here is this week’s Utes Bulletin that includes stories from the week before and what is on the radar for the coming week of 5/1/23.

Utah Utes Graduation Week

Most importantly of all, it is graduation week for the University of Utah.

Congratulations to all the students and student-athletes being celebrated this week for their hard work and dedication to their studies in order to receive their degrees.

Commencement takes place on Thursday, May 4 at 6:00 p.m. in the Jon M. Huntsman Center. Activist and scholar Tim Shriver will deliver the keynote address in celebration of the class of 2023.

A Rundown Of Utah Football

A lot has happened with Utah football between spring ball, the Crimson Collective launch, and the NFL Draft so we won’t waste too much time and link to the stories you may have missed.

Last week, Kyle Whittingham joined Hans and Scotty on Wednesday ahead of the NFL Draft. He also addressed the media on Friday to wrap up Utah’s spring practices. You can listen to both interviews below.

Utah Spring Ball

Utes In The NFL Draft

Pro Utes News

Utah Tackles NIL With New Collective

In Remembrance

Before wrapping up the extra-long Utah football section of this week’s bulletin, there are two people that need to be remembered for the Utes.

First, is Rori Fry. Rori is the one-year-old daughter of Utah football’s Director of Operations, Adam Fry. Tragically, Rori passed away the same day the Utes held their 22 Forever Game and was a beloved extended member of the Utah football family. Our thoughts go out to Adam, his wife Ariel, and the rest of Utah football at this time.

Second, is Utah cornerback Aaron Lowe. Today, May 1, would have been Lowe’s 23rd birthday. Lowe was tragically murdered at a house party after a Utah football win in September of 2021. His death came nearly nine months to the day after teammate Ty Jordan’s shocking death. Utah football wrapped up a celebration of the two players with the renaming of their spring game to the 22 Forever Game in their honor.

Utah Softball

After starting last week off right with a win over Utah Valley on Tuesday, April 25, Utah softball struggled with conference foe UCLA going 0-3 in the series over the weekend. Despite not coming up with a “W” over the No. 2 Bruins, the Utes did accomplish setting a new attendance record at Dumke Field.

This week the Utes will be on the road to Eugene, Oregon to take on the Ducks starting Friday, May 5- Sunday, May 7.

Utah Lacrosse

Utah lacrosse faired a little better, finishing the regular season with a win over Queens College of Charlotte and going undefeated in the ASUN Conference.

The 10-4 (9-0) Utes will now turn their attention to the ASUN Championship where they will either take on Bellarmine or Mercer University. The match will take place at Joe Walton Stadium in Township, Pennsylvania on Friday, March 5 at 11:00 a.m. MT. You can catch the game on ESPN+.

Utah Track and Field/Cross Country

The Utah women are continuing to have a moment in the world of track and field/cross country after taking home some hardware from the Drake Relays and earning their highest ranking in program history at No. 14.

Utah Men’s Tennis

The Utah men earned a piece of the regular season Pac-12 Championship on April 22. They competed against USC in the Pac-12 Championship Final on April 29, but came up just short of clinching, 4-2.

Utah Baseball

The Utes had a very productive week on the field getting a win against Utah Tech on Tuesday, April 25, before coming home to Smith’s Ballpark and sweeping the Washington State series 3-0.

Utah will be on the road this week to take on No. 15 Oregon State in Corvallis starting Friday, May 5 – Sunday, May 7.

Utah Athletic Director Mark Harlan

Utah Athletic Director Mark Harlan joined the Saturday Show over the weekend to give a rundown on the state of Utah Athletics touching on the multiple conference championship sports season the Utes have experienced in 2022-23, overcoming tragedy, the importance of fundraising/NIL and of course, touched on the Pac-12 Media negotiations.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram: @BodkinKSLsports

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Dalton Kincaid Details Draft Night, Desire To Play For Bills Mafia

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid recounted getting drafted and discussed his desire to play in front of his new team's fan base.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football OL Vae Soifua Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

At the closure of the transfer portal, BYU football has another player enter.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Stansbury High Standout Easton Baker Decommits From BYU

BYU loses a commitment from Stansbury High recruit in the 2024 recruiting class.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Anthony Black NBA Draft Analysis

The Utah Jazz own three first-round selections in the 2023 NBA draft, and one of the players they'll consider is Arkansas guard Anthony Black. 

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bees Bullets: Mickey Moniak Named PCL Player Of The Week

Salt Lake Bees outfielder Mickey Moniak was seemingly everywhere last week, getting the job done at the plate and with the glove

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Salt Lake Bees Will Host 14 Games At Smith’s Ballpark In May

The Salt Lake Bees turn the page on a tough first month, hoping that May flowers will give them the chance to heat up.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Utes Bulletin: Things Happening In Utah Athletics (Week Of 5/1/23)