Utes Bulletin: Things Happening In Utah Athletics (Week Of 5/1/23)

SALT LAKE CITY – This week’s Utah Utes Bulletin highlights the end of spring football and some of the smaller sports as they wind down in preparation for the summer break.

We will be playing a little catchup in this week’s bulletin with Utah Athletics after taking a much-needed week off at the conclusion of spring ball. If you need a bit of a review before diving into the past two weeks, you can check out the bulletin put out in the lead up to the 22 Forever Game here.

Without further ado, here is this week’s Utes Bulletin that includes stories from the week before and what is on the radar for the coming week of 5/1/23.

Utah Utes Graduation Week

Touching up the Block U for #UtahGrad23 photos 💅🏼🎓 pic.twitter.com/DS2ovbx9Gc — University of Utah (@UUtah) April 27, 2023

Most importantly of all, it is graduation week for the University of Utah.

Congratulations to all the students and student-athletes being celebrated this week for their hard work and dedication to their studies in order to receive their degrees.

Commencement takes place on Thursday, May 4 at 6:00 p.m. in the Jon M. Huntsman Center. Activist and scholar Tim Shriver will deliver the keynote address in celebration of the class of 2023.

A Rundown Of Utah Football

A lot has happened with Utah football between spring ball, the Crimson Collective launch, and the NFL Draft so we won’t waste too much time and link to the stories you may have missed.

Last week, Kyle Whittingham joined Hans and Scotty on Wednesday ahead of the NFL Draft. He also addressed the media on Friday to wrap up Utah’s spring practices. You can listen to both interviews below.

Utah Spring Ball

Flicks from the first half 📸 pic.twitter.com/HHphYdrK0u — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) April 22, 2023

Utes In The NFL Draft

Dreams to reality. We’re ready for the next class of #ProUtes in the NFL 🙌 2023 #NFLDraft: April 27-29 on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/HZrp8ao4wl — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) April 27, 2023

Pro Utes News

Utah Tackles NIL With New Collective

In Remembrance

Before wrapping up the extra-long Utah football section of this week’s bulletin, there are two people that need to be remembered for the Utes.

First, is Rori Fry. Rori is the one-year-old daughter of Utah football’s Director of Operations, Adam Fry. Tragically, Rori passed away the same day the Utes held their 22 Forever Game and was a beloved extended member of the Utah football family. Our thoughts go out to Adam, his wife Ariel, and the rest of Utah football at this time.

Today we’re blessed to release Rori’s website in honor of our Sunshine girl. Funds raised will support The First Baptist Child Development Center, Rori’s school, along with organizations that support grieving families through counseling. #loveforrohttps://t.co/qcrNT9VRw1 — Adam Fry (@A_Fry21) April 28, 2023

Second, is Utah cornerback Aaron Lowe. Today, May 1, would have been Lowe’s 23rd birthday. Lowe was tragically murdered at a house party after a Utah football win in September of 2021. His death came nearly nine months to the day after teammate Ty Jordan’s shocking death. Utah football wrapped up a celebration of the two players with the renaming of their spring game to the 22 Forever Game in their honor.

Utah Softball

After starting last week off right with a win over Utah Valley on Tuesday, April 25, Utah softball struggled with conference foe UCLA going 0-3 in the series over the weekend. Despite not coming up with a “W” over the No. 2 Bruins, the Utes did accomplish setting a new attendance record at Dumke Field.

A huge thank you to all the fans who came out to the ballpark this weekend to help us set new attendance record for a regular season series at Dumke! We hope to see you all again soon!#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/GzYjY0N9Li — Utah Softball (@Utah_Softball) May 1, 2023

This week the Utes will be on the road to Eugene, Oregon to take on the Ducks starting Friday, May 5- Sunday, May 7.

Utah Lacrosse

Utah lacrosse faired a little better, finishing the regular season with a win over Queens College of Charlotte and going undefeated in the ASUN Conference.

‼️UTES WIN‼️ Utah defeats Queens University 18-6 on the road to finish @ASUNLacrosse play undefeated 😤#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/oPlXkGN83D — Utah Lacrosse (@UtahLacrosse) April 29, 2023

The 10-4 (9-0) Utes will now turn their attention to the ASUN Championship where they will either take on Bellarmine or Mercer University. The match will take place at Joe Walton Stadium in Township, Pennsylvania on Friday, March 5 at 11:00 a.m. MT. You can catch the game on ESPN+.

Utah Track and Field/Cross Country

The Utah women are continuing to have a moment in the world of track and field/cross country after taking home some hardware from the Drake Relays and earning their highest ranking in program history at No. 14.

Women of Utah surge up the latest @USTFCCCA rankings after a historic weekend at @DrakeRelays and checks in with its highest ranking ever in program history at #⃣1⃣4⃣‼️‼️#GoUtes | #UtahTFXC https://t.co/NVDO3M5VNx pic.twitter.com/GZaRj41Sci — Utah T&F/XC (@Utah_trackfield) May 1, 2023

Utah Men’s Tennis

The Utah men earned a piece of the regular season Pac-12 Championship on April 22. They competed against USC in the Pac-12 Championship Final on April 29, but came up just short of clinching, 4-2.

Utah Baseball

The Utes had a very productive week on the field getting a win against Utah Tech on Tuesday, April 25, before coming home to Smith’s Ballpark and sweeping the Washington State series 3-0.

Total TEAM effort today to wrap up the sweep 📊 https://t.co/deT1wdR6iJ

📰 https://t.co/zYawxQL77L#GoUtes — Utah Baseball (@utahbaseball) May 1, 2023

Utah will be on the road this week to take on No. 15 Oregon State in Corvallis starting Friday, May 5 – Sunday, May 7.

Utah Athletic Director Mark Harlan

Utah Athletic Director Mark Harlan joined the Saturday Show over the weekend to give a rundown on the state of Utah Athletics touching on the multiple conference championship sports season the Utes have experienced in 2022-23, overcoming tragedy, the importance of fundraising/NIL and of course, touched on the Pac-12 Media negotiations.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram: @BodkinKSLsports

Follow @bodkinkslsports