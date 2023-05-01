BYU Basketball Lands Transfer Portal Guard Dawson Baker

PROVO, Utah – The latest transfer portal commitment to the BYU basketball program is Dawson Baker.

Baker announced his commitment to BYU on his personal Instagram page. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound guard wrote, “COMMITTED” on the post.

Baker comes to BYU with two years of eligibility remaining in his collegiate career if he opts to use the COVID season that is available to him. In his three seasons at UC Irvine, Baker amassed 1,000 career points for the Anteaters.

Last season, he shot 36.9% from three and averaged 15.3 points per game. Throughout his three years with Irvine, Baker has averaged double figures in scoring. UC Irvine competes in the Big West Conference.

Baker is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was a lightly recruited prospect coming out of Capistrano Valley High School in California. He served a Latter-day Saint mission in Guam before enrolling at UC Irvine.

Baker thanked UC Irvine in a farewell post on social media over the weekend.

“I will be forever grateful to the UC Irvine coaching staff for believing in me more than anyone else coming out of high school,” wrote Baker on Instagram. “After a two-year LDS mission, when nobody else did.”

Baker will be eligible to immediately compete for BYU during the 2023-24 season, their first as a member of the Big 12 Conference.

BYU has landed two transfer portal prospects in the 2023 cycle. The other was a 6-foot-10 big man in Aly Khalifa from Charlotte.

