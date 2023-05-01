Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Basketball Lands Transfer Portal Guard Dawson Baker

May 1, 2023, 1:29 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – The latest transfer portal commitment to the BYU basketball program is Dawson Baker.

Baker announced his commitment to BYU on his personal Instagram page. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound guard wrote, “COMMITTED” on the post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dawson Baker 🧑‍🍳 (@dbake__25)

Baker comes to BYU with two years of eligibility remaining in his collegiate career if he opts to use the COVID season that is available to him. In his three seasons at UC Irvine, Baker amassed 1,000 career points for the Anteaters.

Last season, he shot 36.9% from three and averaged 15.3 points per game. Throughout his three years with Irvine, Baker has averaged double figures in scoring. UC Irvine competes in the Big West Conference.

Baker is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was a lightly recruited prospect coming out of Capistrano Valley High School in California. He served a Latter-day Saint mission in Guam before enrolling at UC Irvine.

Baker thanked UC Irvine in a farewell post on social media over the weekend.

“I will be forever grateful to the UC Irvine coaching staff for believing in me more than anyone else coming out of high school,” wrote Baker on Instagram. “After a two-year LDS mission, when nobody else did.”

Baker will be eligible to immediately compete for BYU during the 2023-24 season, their first as a member of the Big 12 Conference.

BYU has landed two transfer portal prospects in the 2023 cycle. The other was a 6-foot-10 big man in Aly Khalifa from Charlotte.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU moving to the Big 12 Conference on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Dalton Kincaid Details Draft Night, Desire To Play For Bills Mafia

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid recounted getting drafted and discussed his desire to play in front of his new team's fan base.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football OL Vae Soifua Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

At the closure of the transfer portal, BYU football has another player enter.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Stansbury High Standout Easton Baker Decommits From BYU

BYU loses a commitment from Stansbury High recruit in the 2024 recruiting class.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Anthony Black NBA Draft Analysis

The Utah Jazz own three first-round selections in the 2023 NBA draft, and one of the players they'll consider is Arkansas guard Anthony Black. 

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bees Bullets: Mickey Moniak Named PCL Player Of The Week

Salt Lake Bees outfielder Mickey Moniak was seemingly everywhere last week, getting the job done at the plate and with the glove

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Salt Lake Bees Will Host 14 Games At Smith’s Ballpark In May

The Salt Lake Bees turn the page on a tough first month, hoping that May flowers will give them the chance to heat up.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

BYU Basketball Lands Transfer Portal Guard Dawson Baker