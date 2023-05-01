Inmate found dead at Weber County Jail

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — An inmate was found dead Saturday at the Weber County Jail according to police.

Lt. Joshua Marigoni said the inmate was found unresponsive at approximately 3-3:30 p.m.

Deputies performed life-saving measures but were unsuccessful in reviving the inmate.

The inmate was then pronounced dead. The identification of the inmate has not been released pending an investigation and notification of next of kin.