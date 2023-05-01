Salt Lake Bees Will Host 14 Games At Smith’s Ballpark In May

Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
SALT LAKE CITY – The Salt Lake Bees turn the page on a tough first month, hoping that May flowers will give them the chance to heat up.

The Bees head into May with an 11-16 record, good for last in the Pacific Coast League West division.

Salt Lake enters May with the top two home run hitters in PCL in Jo Adell (10) and Trey Cabbage (9). Former Philadelphia Phillies prospect Mickey Moniak (8) is tied for third in the PCL after he hit five long balls last week in El Paso.

Outfielder Jordyn Adams’ 21 runs batted in is tied with Adell, Cabbage, and Moniak for the tenth most in the league.

As a team, Salt Lake leads the PCL with 46 home runs this season. Despite their ability to hit the long ball, the Bees have only scored 163 runs this season, seventh most in the league. Salt Lake’s .259 batting average is also seventh in the PCL.

Salt Lake Bees May Schedule

vs. Tacoma Rainiers @ Smith’s Ballpark

Tuesday, May 2 – Sunday, May 7

vs. Sacramento River Cats @ Sutter Health Park

Tuesday, May 9 – Sunday, May 14

vs. Las Vegas Aviators @ Smith’s Ballpark

Tuesday, May 16 – Sunday, May 21

vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys @ Constellation Field

Tuesday, May 23 – Sunday, May 28

Up Next

The Bees (11-16, last in PCL West) return to Smith’s Ballpark where they will host the Tacoma Rainiers (14-12, second in PCL West) in a six-game series Tuesday, May 2- Sunday, May 7. Tuesday night’s game is scheduled for a 6:35 p.m. (MT) first pitch.

Listen to ‘Voice of the Bees’ Steve Klauke on KSL Sports Zone. All Salt Lake Bees games are featured on the KSL Sports app. Purchase tickets to see the Bees play at slbees.com.

KSL Sports coverage of  the Salt Lake Bees can be found here

