LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL

Utah’s ME testifies Tammy Daybell was restrained in hours around her killing

May 1, 2023, 3:16 PM | Updated: 4:45 pm

Tammy Daybell...

Tammy Daybell

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

BOISE, Idaho — Utah’s chief medical examiner testified in Idaho Monday that Tammy Daybell was restrained around the time of her death and was killed by asphyxiation in late 2019.

Dr. Erik Christensen took the witness stand in Boise as the trial of Lori Vallow Daybell for murder entered its fifth week.

Click here for complete coverage of the Lori Vallow Daybell trial

“We determined her cause of death to be the result of asphyxia and her manner of death to be homicide,” he said.

Christensen, with the Utah Department of Health and Human Services, testified Monday that when he performed the autopsy on Tammy, he found bruises on her arms and chest consistent with someone being restrained and consistent with asphyxia as the cause of death. He said the acute injuries happened within the hours around her death.

Christensen said he was present when Tammy’s body was exhumed Dec. 11, 2019, and accompanied her body to the state’s medical examination offices where he performed the autopsy. She died Oct. 19 in Idaho and was buried days later in Springville, Utah, where she is from and where she met her husband Chad Daybell. He is also charged with her murder but will have a separate trial.

No autopsy was performed in Idaho.

Vallow Daybell married Chad Daybell in Hawaii less than three weeks after Tammy was killed. The former Lori Vallow is charged with conspiracy to commit murder in Tammy Daybell’s death and with first degree murder and conspiracy of murder for her children JJ and Tylee.

 

The cause of Tammy Daybell’s death was first revealed in opening arguments in the trial, four weeks ago. It had been known to investigators since Christensen made his findings but the bruising and his finding that she was restrained were heard for the first time Monday.

Christensen said he looked into Tammy’s medical history before the autopsy so that he was aware of any existing conditions that could have been factors in her death, such as heart trouble or a history with seizures. She didn’t have a history of either.

Exhumed Evidence: The life & death of Tammy Daybell

The revelations were not the first big news from court Monday. Hairs that matched Vallow Daybell’s DNA profile — and presumably recovered from JJ’s burial — were also part of the evidence and testimony Monday.

Photos of Tammy Daybell after she was reported dead were previously shown in court, but not Monday. An outline of the body was shown with indicators where the injuries were recorded. There was bruising on the upper right arm near the biceps area and the right forearm. There were also marks on the left chest and the left arm over the bicep.

The actual photos were shown to jurors and the defendant but shielded from the public and media. Trials and documents are legally public information to prevent hidden prosecution but Judge Steven Boyce ruled not all evidence would be visually displayed, potentially for the privacy of victims.

Some of the close-up photos of bruises were shown though it was difficult to tell where it was located on the body or how large or small the bruises were. Tissue samples were taken of the bruises as well.

Christensen explained his findings and said the bruises were acute injuries that occurred around the time of death, possibly shortly after, but likely from the time of death to a few hours before.

Lori Vallow Daybell Trial

FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell, appears in court in Lihue, Hawaii, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. The only s...

Larry D. Curtis and Lauren Steinbrecher

Lori Vallow Daybell’s DNA used as evidence for first time in her murder trial

For the first time, Lori Vallow Daybell's DNA has been entered as evidence into her murder trial. A hair found attached to adhesive that is understood — but not clearly stated in court — to be part of the layers of tape found with her son JJ Vallow's body was tested and found to be a match for her.

17 hours ago

courtroom sketch...

SAMANTHA HERRERA and Hugo Rikard-Bell, KSL NewsRadio

Idaho murder trial shifts from child victims to Utah mother and wife Tammy Daybell

Testimony in the murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell Friday, shifted from the death of her children to the death or her current husband's late wife, Tammy Daybell.

4 days ago

A collection of witness portraits from Thursday, April 27, 2023. (Pool)...

SAMANTHA HERRERA, KSL NewsRadio

Forensics show link from Chad Daybell and Alex Cox to burial of Tylee and JJ

The biggest news out of Thursday’s testimony came with the news of victim's blood and DNA was announced as found on tools in Chad Daybell's garage and when an analyst announced that a latent fingerprint from Alex Cox, Lori’s late brother, was found a plastic bag that wrapped JJ’s body.

5 days ago

Tylee Ryan speaks with Arizona detectives after her stepfather, Charles Vallow, was found dead. Aut...

Larry D. Curtis

Pickax in Chad Daybell’s shed found to have DNA matching Tylee Ryan

Blood on a pickax taken from Chad Daybell's shed matched the DNA profile of victim Tylee Ryan, a forensic biologist testified from the witness stand Thursday in the ongoing murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell.

5 days ago

JJ Vallow sits in Tylee Ryan's lap...

BY SAMANTHA HERRERA AND HUGO RIKARD-BELL, KSL NewsRadio

Autopsies offer clues about killing, burial of Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow

Jurors heard more testimony in the murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell on Wednesday, focused on the autopsy results for victims JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

6 days ago

A picture of murder victims hanging on a fence in Salem, Idaho...

Larry D. Curtis and Hugo Rikard-Bell

Coroner could not pinpoint manner of Tylee Ryan’s killing from destroyed remains

The coroner testifying in the murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell said the cause of her daughter Tylee Ryan's death was homicide, but her remains were so destroyed that the manner of that death could not be determined.

6 days ago

