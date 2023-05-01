Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
Locations of new temples in Ghana, Norway announced; Canada temple to undergo renovations

May 1, 2023

The Toronto Ontario Canada Temple. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.)...

The Toronto Ontario Canada Temple. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.)

(Intellectual Reserve, Inc.)

KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The locations of two international temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have been announced. Church officials also said the Toronto Ontario Temple will be closing for renovations in the coming months.

Kumasi Ghana Temple

According to a press release from the Church, the Kumasi Ghana Temple — which was announced by President Russell M. Nelson in April 2021 — will be located at Y11 Suntreso Road in Bantama, Kumasi.

The two-story structure will be approximately 22,750 square feet and sit on a 2.08-acre site, along with an arrival center and existing meetinghouse.

A map showing the location of the Kumasi Ghana Temple. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.)

This temple will be the second in the country, joining the Accra Ghana Temple.

Oslo Norway Temple

Church officials said the Oslo Norway Temple will be built on an 8-acre site at Smedsvingen and Ravnsborgveien roads in Nvalstad, Norway.

It will be single story and approximately 10,800 square feet, according to the release.

An artist's rendering of the Oslo Norway Temple. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.) A map showing the location of the Oslo Norway Temple. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.)

The temple — which was also announced in April 2021 — will be the first in the country.

“Detailed design plans for these two temples are still being developed. More information, including exterior renderings, will be made public later. Groundbreaking dates will be announced in the future,” the release stated.

Toronto Ontario Temple

Beginning October 2023, the Toronto Ontario Temple will close for renovation work.

Church officials estimate the temple will be closed for approximately nine months while improvements are made.

The Toronto Ontario Canada Temple. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.)

The temple, which was dedicated in August 1990, was the second temple built in Canada. Other locations now include Calgary, Cardston, Edmonton, Halifax, Lethbridge, Montreal, Regina, Winnipeg and Vancouver.

