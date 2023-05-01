Bees Bullets: Mickey Moniak Named PCL Player Of The Week

Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
May 1, 2023

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Salt Lake Bees outfielder Mickey Moniak was seemingly everywhere last week, getting the job done at the plate and with the glove against El Paso.

Moniak, the first player taken in the 2016 MLB draft, was named the Pacific Coast League Player of the Week for April 25- April 30.

With his team in need of a boost, Moniak raked all week long against the El Paso Chihuahuas. He finished the week 11-for-22 (.500) at the plate and led the PCL with five home runs and nine RBI in five games played.

Moniak finished the series with three-straight multi-hit games including a two-home-run, four-RBI series finale on Sunday afternoon in an 8-4 Bees win.

This is Moniak’s first PCL Player of the Week honor and the third of the season for Salt Lake. Jo Adell and Chase Silseth were named PCL Player & Pitcher of the Week earlier in April.

 

Mickey Moniak Aiming For Angels Call-Up

Acquired last summer by the Los Angeles Angels in a trade package that sent starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard to the Philadelphia Phillies, Moniak was optioned to Salt Lake out of spring training after failing to make the big league squad.

Despite periodically flashing the talent that led Philadelphia to select him first overall seven years ago, Moniak has struggled to put all of his tools together.

Drafted in 2016, Moniak didn’t reach the big leagues until 2020 when he played eight games with the Phillies. He has played 66 MLB games, including 37 games split between the Phillies and Angels in 2022.

In 25 games with Salt Lake this season, the 24-year-old outfielder is hitting .297 with eight home runs and 21 RBI. His eight home runs are tied for fourth in the PCL. His .297 batting average is the second highest of his pro career, behind last season’s .312 average.

Up Next

The Bees (11-16, last in PCL West) return to Smith’s Ballpark where they will host the Tacoma Rainiers (14-12, second in PCL West) in a six-game series Tuesday, May 2- Sunday, May 7. Tuesday nights game  is scheduled for a 6:35 p.m. (MT) first pitch.

Listen to ‘Voice of the Bees’ Steve Klauke on KSL Sports Zone. All Salt Lake Bees games are featured on the KSL Sports app. Purchase tickets to see the Bees play at slbees.com.

KSL Sports coverage of  the Salt Lake Bees can be found here

